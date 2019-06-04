Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood Invites Guests to Celebrate Summer

Celebrate Father’s Day and other Summer holidays at Out of the Blue Crabs and Seafood. Come for their patios, or attend one of the restaurant’s many community-minded events.

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood in Gainesville has made it a priority not only to offer great seafood and a fun atmosphere but to serve the greater Gainesville community.

Now that it is summer time, having lunch, dinner or attending an event at Out of the Blue is twice the fun. Sip wine on the patio while having peel & eat shrimp and connect with friends, old or new!

Dozens of ladies attended Patio Party! Girls Night Out and Meet up Networking Event hosted by Northern Virginia Housewives of housewivesinthecity.com.

The evening involved networking between savvy local businesswomen in various fields from finance to photography.

Ladies enjoyed $5 White Sangrias and house wines and $12 Seaglass wine flights as well as complimentary appetizers while enjoying a night out and making valuable connections. They also got to meet the reps of Northern Virginia Housewives.

June 3 at 6:30 p.m.: Military Appreciation Monday benefitted the nonprofit organization K-9 Caring Angels located in Manassas. K-9 Caring trains therapy dogs for veterans, the disabled and for other needs.

When diners attend OOTB monthly MAM nights, local business sponsors match 100% of their bill and donate it to a chosen local military nonprofit. It is a great way to have a delicious meal and support a worthy cause.

C.C. Bartholomew, real estate agent with Keller Williams is the lead organizer and sponsors of Military Appreciation Monday at Out of the Blue. She and Out of the Blue raised $1,996 for Our Military Kids on May 6.

June 12, Deborah Trnka of Edward Jones will host a Women in Retirement Seminar. Trnka said she designed this seminar with women in mind because she loves to work with other women to address their specific concerns and help them feel at ease with a financial advisor.

Learn from Trnka the steps you can take to manifest the life you want for yourself in the future. There will be a complimentary 3-course meal. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Please RSVP in advance.

Out of the Blue is offering a special for Graduation Catering. For every $100 spent, customers will receive a complimentary pound of peel & eat shrimp. Private rooms are available for graduation celebrations as well!

Does dad love crabs and seafood? Father Day’s weekend is June 16 and Out of the Blue is just the place to take him to celebrate with the family. Make an early reservation and call ahead for crab pricing and availability

Fourth of July is just around the corner. Out of the Blue would like to be a part of your Independence Day celebrations either at the restaurant or in your own backyard. Call ahead for crab pricing and availability.

Can you believe it? Out of the Blue has been in business for two years now. Come celebrate with owners Danny and Ryan Pell at Out of the Blue’s Two Year Anniversary Party on July 17. It will include a ribbon cutting plus specials on food and drink specials.

“It is not only to celebrate our two years in business, but also to say, ‘thank you’ to all of the people who have supported us over these two years. We’d really want them to come out and share in the excitement,” Ryan said.

As always Out of the Blue has private rooms for events such as rehearsal dinners, graduation parties, luncheons, business meeting, seminars or presentation.

Visit Out of the Blue’s Facebook page to keep up to date with specials, promotions, and events!

Out of the Blue continues to have $5 cocktail specials. Come during the nice weather to enjoy their two outdoor patios.

