Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood Offers COVID-19 Carryout Specials

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood restaurant in Gainesville continues to serve up wonderful crab, seafood and drink options out of the dining room during Virginia’s stay-at-home order.

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood is offering pickup, curbside and delivery via various means such as DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub. Additionally, the restaurant is selling beer and wine to-go and have created easy to order family-style takeout options.

Owners Ryan and Danny Pell had had success showing the community they can host parties, events and festive patio nights.

“The management team wanted to build up and promote our carry out this summer for picnics, BBQs and outdoor get-togethers. We also offer on-site catering.”

They feel fortunate people have been very receptive to carryout options. “There’s been a strong interest in our takeout and we’re exciting about that for our business going forward. Hopefully that will carry over,” Ryan Pell said.

It is a side the management team had been planning on showcasing this season. “People will see us more than just a sit down restaurant but also carryout to take home to your friends and family or your own terms.”

During the stay-at-home order, Virginia restaurants can now sell bottles of alcohol to go, so Out of the Blue has facilitated that by marking down their wine and beer prices. “Wine is discounted 40% or more,” from their restaurant prices, said Ryan.

“It’s a great time to buy wine at out Out of the Blue. You don’t have to worry about making a second trip to get your beer and wine. You can get it directly from us when you pick up your food order.” (See wine list and prices below.)

They are still offering a full menu, but to facility easy carryout, the restaurant is also offering easy family-style carryout options. Customers can order by number and get four servings of one dish along with a family-sized salad and dessert. (See family-style carryout specials below.)

“Our carryout packages are easier and offer value to our patrons.” Plus you can bundle up with salads, shrimp, hushpuppy sides. She said it is a great time to picnic on the patio or the deck especially since the weather has been so nice.”

Out of the Blue is still offering their crabs by the pound, ½ pound and bushel options, especially blue crabs. It is a great way to treat the family to a special night. (More crab specials below.)

She asks people to call days ahead for their Easter orders.

And Out of the Blue will continue to offer its Fish Friday specials until April 10. It’s something that people have really enjoyed and it continues to be popular via takeout.

Out of the Blue is an independently owned business. Ryan and Danny appreciate the continued support from their customers. The Pells live in the community and their children attend PWCS schools.

They continue to keep on their full staff and hope to weather the stay-at-home order and come out stronger on the other side.

“We don’t want to close. We want to be here for our community, our patrons and also our employees. It is very important to us for them to keep working as well,” Ryan said.

They are cleaning and disinfecting frequently and social distancing when working together.

“You’ll still be able to enjoy your favorite foods from us even as we’re all being socially responsible.”

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood is located in the Virginia Gateway Shopping Center at 5005 Wellington Road. Call 571-0284-6350 for takeout orders. Follow OOTB on Facebook to keep up with events and specials.

COVID-19 CARRY-OUT SPECIALS BEER & WINE SPECIALS Six Pack Domestic Bottled Beer $12 Bud, Bud Light, Miller Lite, Coors Lite Six Pack Premium Bottled Beer $18 Corona, Heineken Wines by the Bottle $13.50 Sea Glass Rose*, Kung Fu Girl Riesling, Coastal Vines Pinot Grigio, Coastal Vines Chardonnay, Save Me Pinot Noir, Coastal Vines Cabernet, Los Cardos Malbec $16.50 Estancia Pinot Grigio*, Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, Chateau Ste. Michelle Mimi Chardonnay, Clos Du Bois Merlot, Freakshow Cabernet. $21.50 Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, Jam Cellars Butter Chardonnay**, J. Lohr Pinot Nior, Barboursville Cabernet Franc, Taken Red Blend* $39.00 Flowers Chardonnay, Faust Cabernet** *Ryan’s Favorites, **Danny Favorites Beer and Wine Specials Six Pack Domestic Bottled Beer $12 Budweiser, Bud Light, Miller Lite, Coors Lite Six Pack Premium Bottled Beer $18 Corona, Heineken Bottles of Wine (40% off or more) Starting at $13.50 per Bottle! Ask your Carry-out Specialist for a Complete List of our Wines by the bottle & Pricing. COVID-19 Family Meals for 4 To-Go: Step 1: Pick One Family-Style Entrée. Step 2: Choose a Family-Style House or Caesar Salad. Step 3: Choose a Family-Style side item (add a second family-style side item for only $12). Step 4: Enjoy! $50: Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken or Fish Tacos, or OTB Burgers $55: Chicken Linguine*, Shrimp or Ahi Tuna Tacos, or Crab Cake Sandwiches $60: Castaway Chicken, Linguine w. Shrimp*, or Fried Flounder $65: Fried Oysters, Grilled or Fried Shrimp, or Linguine w. Scallops* $70: Linguine Shrimp & Scallops*, Scallop Dinners, or Crab Cake Bombs Sides: Hush Puppies, Sidewinder Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Mac n Cheese, Asparagus, Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries, Mushrooms, Cole Slaw, Corn on the Cob, or Veggie of the Day. * All Linguine pasta dishes come with your choice of Marinara, Alfredo, or Garlic and Oil sauce.

COVID-19 CARRY-OUT SPECIALS Blue Crab Bundle Specials Option #1: 18 Large Blue Crabs $99 1 lb. Jumbo Steamed Shrimp 1 Hush Puppy Basket Option #2: 12 XL Blue Crabs $99 1 lb. Jumbo Steamed Shrimp 1 Hush Puppy Basket Option #3: Half Bushel Large Blue Crabs $159 1 lb. Jumbo Steamed Shrimp 1 Hush Puppy Basket Option #4: Half Bushel Medium Blue Crabs $99 1 lb. Jumbo Steamed Shrimp 1 Hush Puppy Basket Option #5: 3 lbs. Snow Crab Legs $99 1 lb. Jumbo Steamed Shrimp 1 Hush Puppy Basket Option #6: Half Bushel Females $79 1 lb. Jumbo Steamed Shrimp 1 Hush Puppy Basket

