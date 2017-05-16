Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood Scheduled to Open at Virginia Gateway this Summer

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood, a family owned restaurant, will soon be opening in Gainesville, moving into the former Mimi’s Café location in Virginia Gateway.

Owners Ryan Pell and her husband Danny Pell are excited at the prospects for their new restaurant, which they expect to open early this summer.

According to Ryan, the restaurant will blend the best of traditional fish houses found along the eastern seaboard with modern tastes and aesthetics. Customers can expect a fun and contemporary environment.

“We’re going for fun, energetic and comfortable. We want to have that traditional aspect,” said Ryan, but also “a trendy, contemporary flair with our décor and with our menu options and drink selections.”

The Pells feel that owning a seafood restaurant is a good fit for them as they have experience in restaurant management and commercial fishing.

“We say we know seafood, because we do. From boat to table, we’ve done it all,” Ryan said.

They also believe the location is ideal as they live in Gainesville and enjoy what the area has to offer.

“We love this community. It is our home. We wanted to bring something fun and exciting and tasty to the area,” said Ryan, but she also wants the restaurant to reflect regionalism, tradition and heritage.

The Pells are also grateful to have secured a premium location within the popular Peterson Companies’ Virginia Gateway, which has become a regional destination for dining and shopping.

At Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood, they plan to serve a variety of crabs, fish and seafood dishes, blending traditional and modern seafood cuisine. The restaurant will also feature a full bar that serves wine, beer and liquor.

Ryan said the community’s response to Out of the Blue has been extremely positive thus far. “Everyone seems to be very excited about having a locally owned restaurant in the area.”

Residents are invited to follow Out of the Blue’s progress on their website, outoftheblue.restaurant, where they can register for email updates on opening dates, specials, promotions and events.

“We’re bringing what we love to the area, and we hope people will love it as much as we do,” said Ryan.

Out of the Blue is located at 5005 Wellington Road in Gainesville, Virginia within the Virginia Gateway Shopping Center.

© 2017, Stacy Shaw. All rights reserved.