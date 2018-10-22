Out of The Blue Hosts Dinners to Benefit Local Veterans’ Organizations

In addition to serving great crabs, seafood and drinks, Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood in Gainesville is dedicating itself to helping the community of U.S. Military veterans and families.

At Military Appreciation Monday [MAM] benefit dinners, local sponsors match what diners spend that night at the restaurant. To participate, diners must make a reservation or inform their host upon being seated.

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood held its second Military Appreciation Monday (MAM), on Sept. 17, in which the Gainesville restaurant raised $3,160 for Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

Out of the Blue’s owners Ryan and Danny Pell organized the MAM dinners in cooperation with C.C. Bartholomew, Associate Broker at Keller Williams Realty.

They chose Semper K9 because of its mission: to provide assistant dogs to wounded, critically ill and injured members of the U.S. Armed forces and their families.

Chris Baity of Woodbridge, a former Marine, and his wife Amanda, train dogs rescued from shelters as puppies.

“For us, $31 hundred dollars is a huge amount of money,” said Semper K9 volunteer Denise Yingling. “We greatly appreciate it. There’s so much we can do with that, and we’re excited to get things rolling [on building our new permeant location],”

The Pells hope to make MAM dinners regular events. The next MAM dinner will be held on Nov. 5 to benefit Semper Fi.

Semper Fi, meaning “Always Faithful,” provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support to post-9/11 combat wounded and critically ill members or former members of the U.S Armed Forces and their families.

Local sponsors are offered advertising material prominently displayed on every table in the restaurant. The restaurant is currently looking for sponsors of future dinners.

“We’re excited to offer different ways for our guests to experience Out of the Blue and to offer some support to some worthy causes as well as support to other local small businesses,” she said.

There are many other exciting things happening at Out of the Blue in the fall; they include Wine Dinners, Weekly Drink Specials, Tap Takeovers and Game Day specials.

Out of the Blue is a great place to enjoy food or drinks while relaxing and watching games on the big screen, and on Sundays and Mondays, Out of the Blue will be offering Fall Game Day Specials.

Fall Game Day Specials include $2 Bud Light Drafts, $1 oysters, 50 cent wings, $29.95 All-U-Can Eat Blue Crabs and free kids meals (for children 12 with a minimum $20 purchase.) Plus, one bushel of carryout medium crabs $149 Monday through Thursday while supplies last.

Enjoy great fall drinks and cocktails at an affordable price with weekly drink cocktail and draft specials at $5 Monday through Thursday. Past drinks include “Hurricane Shipwreck” Mai Tai’s, MurLarkey Blueberry Colada.

“Those have been very popular with our guests,” said Pell.

The restaurant is still featuring infused flavor vodkas by Bristow’s MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, and they are planning a Tin Cannon Brewery Tap Takeover on Oct. 26.

Finally, Out of the Blue has begun hosting spirit night to raise money for different activities, sports or schools. Those schools and teams that would like to participate can contact Out of the Blue at (571) 284-6350.

Out of the Blue Crab & Seafood Restaurant is located at 5005 Wellington Road, Gainesville, Virginia (20155.) Out o the Blue is independently owned and operated.

Local MAM sponsors for the past event were C.C. Bartholomew, MurLarkey Distillery, McLean Mortgage Corporation, HouseMaster, Copiers Inc., Brenco Solutions, Prince William Business Partners, Kuma and Kensington Vanguard National Land Services.

