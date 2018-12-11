Out of the Blue Hosts ‘Ugly Sweater’ Tap-Takeover, Fundraising Events

Out of the Blue crab and seafood restaurant in Gainesville, Virginia, is offering many ways to celebrate the holidays and support the community this season, including an “Ugly Christmas Sweater” Tap Takeover, Friday.

Ugly Sweater Tap Takeover

On Dec. 14 Out of the Blue will hold another “Tap Takeovers” featuring Honor Brewing Co. of Chantilly, Virginia. The theme is “Ugly Christmas Sweater Party” so guests should dress for the occasion.

“Show up in your favorite UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER and you’ll get two complimentary ‘Tasting Tickets,’” said OOTB owner Ryan Pell. Each tasting ticket may be redeemed at the bar for one sample pour of an Honor Brewing Co. product.

“Come early! Out of the Blue will be providing complimentary passed hors d’oeuvres for the first hour (from 4-5 p.m.)”

Pell said she chose Honor Brewing because the brewery supports the military and it offers terrific brews. OOTB has their Cherry Wheat on tap now.

Customers seem to love Tap Takeovers said Pell, especially when paired with a night of holiday celebration. OOTB held its last Tap Take Over with MurLarkey Distilled Spirits in Bristow on Thanksgiving Eve. Pell said it was a big success everyone seemed to have a lot of fun. She expects the Ugly Sweater Party to be even bigger and more festive.

Benefits including Military Appreciation Monday

Out of the Blue’s next Military Appreciation Monday, or “MAM” will be held January 7 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Military Appreciation Mondays are benefit dinners in which local sponsors match what diners spend on dinner and drinks that evening. The money is then donated to a nonprofit that serves military families and veterans.

Next month’s recipient will be Dare to Dream Therapeutic Horsemanship Center in Highland County, Virginia. Dare to Dream works with injured veterans and those suffering from PTSD as well as civilians with special needs and disabilities.

Out of the Blue is looking for guests to attend the dinner, local sponsors able to donate between $100-300 and businesses or individuals to donate to the raffle. Their MAM dinners have thus far been successful. On Dec. 5, the restaurant raised $2,292 for the military nonprofit The Semper Fi Fund.

Backpack Buddies

Nov. 29, Out of the Blue held a successful fundraiser for Backpack Buddies, which is an organization that provides students who are on the free lunch plan with meals for over the weekend.

Out of the Blue raised $1,427 with the help of sponsors. All the donations went towards local school children, including those who attend Victory Elementary in Bristow.

Holiday Parties

Want to go out to dinner to celebrate the holidays? Out of the Blue will be open Christmas Eve and New Years Eve. Their Thanksgiving dinner had a big turnout, said Pell, and she expects the other holiday dinners will as well. Guests should make reservations approximately a week ahead of the date.

Time is running out to book a holiday party or event at Out of the Blue, but some dates are still available. The restaurant has two private rooms and can accommodate 15 to 200 people.

Best Deal of the Year

Out of the Blue management is excited to offer their “Best Deal of the Year!” aimed at true crab-lovers. It is OOTB’s BUY ONE GET ONE FREE on All You Can Eat Blue Crabs, Blue Crabs by the Dozen, or a Half Dozen Blue Crabs!

This promotion is good while supplies last. It applies to medium and large crabs, not bushels.

The restaurant is also promoting it’s “Holiday Gift-Giving Special!” Buy a $100 gift card and receive a $20 bonus card for yourself! Buy online.

Drink of the Week

OOTB will continues to offer its weekday $5 drink of the week specials with a seasonal cocktail and beer posted each week. Past cocktails have included a Zombie, Peach Cobbler and Apple Martini.

Pell said it is a great way to introduce diners to a new drink and have them enjoy a seasonal cocktail.

Game Day Specials

Guests can take advantage of Game Day Special deals on Sundays and Mondays at Out of the Blue. Deals include $1 oysters, 50 cent wings, $2 Bud Light drafts, $5 drink of the week, free kids meal (with $20 purchase).

Please call Out of the Blue at 571-284-6350 for more information about upcoming events, to become a sponsor or donor or to make a dinner reservation.

