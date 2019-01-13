Out of the Blue Participates in DC Restaurant Week

January is another busy month for Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood restaurant in Gainesville, and it all begins with D.C.’s Winter Restaurant Week.

Restaurant Week

D.C. Restaurant Week is Jan. 14-20, but you don’t have to go far to experience fine dining. Out of the Blue is the only restaurant in Gainesville to participate in Restaurant Week this year.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington [RAMW] D.C. Winter Restaurant Week allows diners to try different restaurants at reduced pricing. To celebrate, Out of the Blue is offering a special menu. A three course lunch for $22 or a three course dinner for $35.

Owner Ryan Pell said they are really excited to participate and hope to introduce more people to what Out of the Blue has to offer.

Sea to Table

Ever wonder how restaurants source their seafood? Danny Pell, the other owner of Out of the Blue, is in Benita Springs, Florida catching the crabs that will soon be served at Out of the Blue. His wife, Ryan, explained that has become very rare in the industry.

“All the blue crabs in the restaurant are caught by Danny. It’s literally from our boats to the table for blue crabs,” she said.

Out of the Blue is offering their Blue Crab Special. When customers buy one All You Can Eat Blue Crabs, medium, larger or extra-large Blue Crab carry out, they get one free! This promotion is good while supplies last.

School Spirit

Out of the Blue loves to help the local community. Come celebrate School Spirit Night with Out of the Blue for Alvey Elementary School, Jan. 23. Out of the Blue will donate 15% of meals to Alvey’s PTO when diners mention Alvey.

Contact Out of the Blue to organize a spirit night for your school or student activity.

College Planning

Most parents need to worry about saving for college, why not pair the experience with a great meal?

Jan. 28 Out of the Blue will host a College Planning Workshop delivered by Luanne Lee Financial Advisor and “Your College Planning Coach.” Lee takes a broad overview and the information is helpful for anyone who has children of any age from babies to teenagers.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. and includes dinner at no cost! Make reservations as seating is limited.

Yelp Instagram Takeover

How do you find out about the best restaurants and events in Northern Virginia? Have you ever visited @yelpnova on Instagram?

Jan. 29, Out of the Blue is doing a take over of the @yelpnova. It will feature photos of food at the restaurant and information about Out of the Blue events.

Big Game & Game Day Deals

How do you celebrate the culmination of the football season? Out of the Blue is a great place to watch the Big Game on Feb. 3. Watch the game, commercials and halftime show on one of their big screens. Enjoy Game Day Specials. Call and reserve seating or crabs for take-out.

In fact, Out of the Blue is still offering deals and specials, including its Game Day Specials of $1 oysters, $.50 wings and $2 Bud Lights every Sunday and Monday.

Check Out of the Blue’s Facebook page for its $5 Drink of the Week.

Tap-Takeover

Take-Takeovers have become a popular event at Out of the Blue. Tap-Takeovers are events in which Out of the Blue invites a local brewery to take over the tap and run the bar.

Feb. 8, Out of the Blue’s Tap Takeover will feature Warthog Brewing Co. in Warrenton.

“It’s a very local craft brewing company,” Ryan Pell said, as the owners live in Virginia Oaks in Gainesville. “We try to support as much local business as possible.”

Valentine’s Day Week

You don’t have to celebrate Valentine’s Day just on Valentine’s Day. Out of the Blue makes it easy to find the time by offering an entire week of their Valentine’s Dinner for two menu, from Monday Feb. 11 to Sunday Feb. 17.

Follow Out of the Blue on Facebook for menu and pricing.

Military Appreciation Monday

Out of the Blue is declaring another Military Appreciation Monday as mission accomplished.

Jan. 7 Out of the Blue held one of their Military Appreciation Monday benefit dinners to support Dare to Dream Therapeutic Horsemanship Center. They raised $2,2770 for the center through the generosity of diners and local sponsors that matched what people spent on food and drink that night.

Follow Out of the Blue on Facebook and social media for the announcement of their next Military Appreciation Monthly.

Visit Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood website to make a reservation or call 571-284-6350. Out of the Blue is located at 5005 Wellington Road Gainesville, Virginia.

