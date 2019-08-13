Out of the Blue Releases Restaurant Week Menus

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood in Gainesville is participating in this summer’s Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week, Aug. 12-18.

Menus are featured below

Restaurant week is a chance to do some fine dining, and sample out some of the chef’s most recommended dishes all at a reasonable cost.

Out of the Blue is one of a handful of Prince William County restaurants participating.

Owners Ryan and Danny Pell are once again excited to be participating. They believe it is an opportunity to showcase their restaurant to guests from around the region and they are confident new diners will enjoy the experience.

Out of the Blue is located at 5005 Wellington Road, Gainesville in the Virginia Gateway Shopping Center.

Walk-ins welcome but call ahead at 571- 284-6350 for preferred seating.

Out of the Blue

Restaurant Week Dinner Menu ~ $35 per person

Available All Day Aug. 12-Aug. 18

Starters, Select one.

Fried Calamari

Raw Oysters on the Half Shell

Shrimp Cocktail

Bowl of Soup

New England Clam Chowder or Lobster Bisque.

Entrées, with choice of two sides. Select one.

Half Dozen Blue Crabs

Six medium Maryland style blue crabs steamed to perfections!

Seared Salmon

Fresh 8 oz salmon filet seared and drizzled with creamy dill sauce.

Colossal Shrimp Dinner

Grilled or fried, then served with Sriracha Lime and cocktail sauce.

Linguine with Scallops, Shrimp or Chicken

Tossed with broccoli, bell peppers, red onion, and garlic in your choice of sauce: Garlic and Olive Oil, Marinara, or Creamy Alfredo

Castaway Chicken

Cajun-spiced then topped with onion, mushrooms and peppers.

Entrée Add-ons (optional)

Add to any entrée selection. Not available a la carte.

Lobster Tail, 6 oz. add to any entrée for $15

Crab Cake, 4 oz. add to any entree for $12

Soft Shell Crab, add to any entree for $12

Dessert, choose one

Key Lime Pie New York Cheese Cake Vanilla or Chocolate Ice Cream

Add a Featured Wine to pair with your meal!

Estancia, Pinot Grigio $8, $29 Jam Cellars Butter, Chardonnay $10, $36 Freakshow, Cabernet $9, $32

No Substitutions

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Restaurant Week Lunch Menu ~ $22 per person

Available until 3 pm

Starters, Select one.

OTB Wings

Hush Puppy Basket

Side Salad

Cup of Soup

New England Clam Chowder or Lobster Bisque.

Entrées, with choice of one side. Select one.

Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, or Crispy Fish Tacos

2 tacos wrapped in flour tortillas or Romaine lettuce leaves, then stuffed with crispy cabbage, mango salsa and topped with cilantro and Sriracha Lime sauce.

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

Crispy soft-shell crab served on a potato bun, with crisp lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Out of the Blue Burger

Served on a brioche bun with crisp lettuce, tomato and choice of cheddar, swiss, jack or blue cheese

Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp topped Chop Salad

Chicken or shrimp over chopped mixed greens tossed with blue cheese, bacon, capers, diced egg, and cranberries with a honey Dijon dressing, and finished with crispy onions.

Entrée Add-ons (optional)

Add to any entrée selection. Not available a la carte.

Lobster Tail, 6 oz. add to any entrée for $15

Crab Cake, 4 oz. add to any entree for $12

Soft Shell Crab, add to any entree for $12

Dessert, choose one

Key Lime Pie, New York Cheese Cake, Ice Cream

Add a Featured Wine to pair with your meal!

Estancia, Pinot Grigio $8, $29 SeaGlass, Rose $7, $23

Save Me, Pinot Noir $6, $22

No Substitutions

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

