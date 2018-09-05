Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center Hosts Bodies in Motion Charity Runs

Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center announces its seventh annual Bodies in Motion 5K, 10k, and Fun Run – a race to give back to the community.

It will take place on Sunday, September 16, 2018, at the Warrenton Aquatics and Recreation Facility (WARF), in Warrenton, Virginia, and will begin promptly at 8 a.m.

Panera breakfast will be available to registrants at no cost, and activities for children (face-paint and Safari Bingo the clown), prizes and giveaways, race awards for placement, and entertainment from local artist Mo Safren will round out the event.

The WARF’s address is 800 Waterloo Road, Warrenton, VA 20186, across from Fauquier High School and adjacent to the soccer complex. Race check-in and same-day registration will begin at 7 a.m. and will be located under a tent close to the WARF’s main entrance.

As a result of the 2017 race, Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center – by way of its non-profit created to serve the community, Blue Ridge Orthopaedic Foundation – donated more than $37,000 to 23 non-profit organizations in Culpeper, Warrenton, Fauquier, Gainesville, Bristow and Haymarket. Last year, 400 people ran in the race, and registration fees and corporate sponsorships provided the funds to donate to local groups.

One hundred percent of funds raised from the race go back to the community. In six years, Blue Ridge Bodies in Motion races have raised $160,000 for charities in the local communities.

A presentation of awards will take place in November with event sponsors for local non-profits chosen to receive contributions from the Blue Ridge Orthopaedic Foundation. Last year’s recipients included Haymarket Food Pantry, Sweet Julia Grace Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier, Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center and Verdun Adventure Bound and other certified 501c3 organizations that support local citizens and communities.

“We need to do good deeds, and by doing so, we propel others forward to do the same,” says Jeff Hollis, CEO of Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center and treasurer of its foundation. “We hope to see a good turnout at the race from the communities that we serve – including Fauquier, Culpeper, and Prince William – which will, in turn, help us to give back.”

For more information, contact Jill Smith, at jsmith@broava.com and visit http://www.bodiesinmotionrace.com to pre-register for the race.

About Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center

Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center, with locations in Warrenton and Gainesville, VA, is northern Virginia’s premier orthopedic care facility. Patients come to us for help diagnosing and treating a wide variety of back pain and spinal disorders, from sports injuries to joint pain and beyond. When you need personalized, innovative treatment, we’re here to help! Come to either the Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Gainesville, VA or in Warrenton, VA to experience skilled, compassionate orthopedic care catered to you. www.broava.com

About Blue Ridge Orthopaedic Foundation

The Blue Ridge Orthopaedic Foundation (BROF) was established as a 501(c)(3) in 2012 and serves the greater Piedmont region charities specializing in providing medical relief, food, shelter, and/or children’s services that improve the quality of life of those most in need in our local community. These non-profits provide a critical resource to those in need in our community and we are proud to be part of such a great community that comes together to help the organizations that help so many in Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties. www.brofoundation.org

