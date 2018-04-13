Out of the Blue Seafood Hosts Spanish Wine Dinner this April

Out of the Blue Seafood in Gainesville will hold its Spanish Wine Dinner, rescheduled from March, to April 26. They are now taking reservations.

The Spanish Wine Dinner on Thursday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. will feature wines from Bodegas Torres in Spain paired with a four-course meal from Out of the Blue. The cost is $59.95 per person, plus tax and an 18% gratuity.

“We decided to do something a little different, and we went with Spanish wines,” said Pell. “It is a great way to educate people really about the different wines of the world, but also show our guests how to bring new wines to food that they’ve probably been enjoying for years.”

Guests will be treated to a fun and energetic wine education from a wine representative who worked in Spain at the Familia Torres Vineyard. She brings the unique knowledge of the wine, the grapes and the condition of the land. She can point out unique notes about each wine and suggest additional pairings for guests.

Head Chef Gary Robb, with input from the owners, created this menu specifically to pair with his favorite Bodegas Torres wines. Pell said they always enjoy the process of menu-creation.

The first course of the menu is Melon con Jamon with Torres, Pazo da Bruxas Albarino; the second course is sautéed calamari with Torres, Rueda Verdejo Verdeo; the third course is Spanish Paella with Torres, Ribera del Duero Celeste Crianza; and for dessert Tiramisu with Torres, 5G Garnacha.

See the full menu here: Torres Dinner Menu

Pell said they choose interesting and easy drinkings wines that they think their guests would like and pair nicely with the menu, but she also wanted to add a few surprises.

The 5G Garnacha is a dessert wine. She describes it as a heavy and fruit-forward red wine with notes of plums, cherries and blackberries.

Rueda Verdejo Verdejo, which will be served with the second course of sautéed calamari, is a light, crisp, white wine she will be adding to their spring menu.

She describes the Out of the Blue Wine Dinners as a good time for couples, friends, family or coworkers.

“It’s a great social event as well. Sit down and be ready to have a good time,” she said, noting it is freeing to not have to worry about what to order but, know you will get excellent food and wine pairings.

The wine dinner will be served in one of the restaurants private dining rooms. Most parties will be seated together at large tables in view of the presentation.

Wine bottles are available for purchase afterward.

They will be taking reservations through March 19. Guests can call 571-284-6350.

Out of the Blue is also looking ahead towards the warmer season when they will be introducing new spring wines ideal for sipping one of their two large patios along with oysters, shrimp cocktail or another light appetizer.

They will be introducing Seaglass Rose, a California wine out of Los Alamos Vineyards in Santa Barbara County. The wine is anchored almost entirely in coastal sand from the Pacific Ocean and pairs well with seafood.

Pell describes this Rose as having, a great floral boutique without being too intensely fruit forward

“It is great for people who like both red and white wine,” she said, imagining chilling it in a bucket of ice to enjoy on the patio.

Pell hopes to introduce spring wines in April and is planning a West Coast Wine dinner towards the end of the month as well. She suggests people visit Out of the Blue’s website and Facebook page to keep up with events.

Out of the Blue is located at 5005 Wellington Road in Gainesville in the Virginia Gateway Center.

Photos courtesy of Out of the Blue.

