Out of the Blue Serves Couples New Year’s Dinner Dec. 29th to 31st

Guests are invited to celebrate the New Year with an intimate seafood dinner for two. Reservations are available for New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31; Dec. 29; or Dec. 30 at Out of the Blue Crabs and Seafood Restaurant in Gainesville.

The three-course menu and champagne dinner includes a main dish of tender filet mignon and seared scallops served with steamed lobster tail drizzled with a lemon butter and garlic sauce. Guests also receive a choice of soup or salad.

Dessert includes a choice of decadent warm chocolate lava cake, creamy New York Cheese Cake, or classic key lime pie. A bottle of Perrier Jouet Grand Brut Champagne is included.

The cost of the dinner is $169.95 per couple.

“Come celebrate something special, something out of the ordinary,” said owner Ryan Pell

Out of the Blue is an independently owned local seafood restaurant, on Wellington Road in the Virginia Gateway Center. It serves everything from the highest quality shellfish and fish; family-style crabs; steaks and burgers to specialty cocktails, beers and wine.

Out of the Blue is owned and operated by wife and husband team Ryan and Danny Pell. In addition to being a restauranteur, Danny is also a commercial fisherman, which provides him access to the freshest quality fish and seafood all year long.

The idea behind Out of the Blue was to bring the shore “Crab Houses” away from the beach and into both the suburbs and the 21st century. Out of the Blue offers shore quality seafood served in a modern setting.

“We have the best crabs all year long; best seafood all year long,” said Ryan.

Out of the Blue Entrance OutoftheBlueRestaurant Blue Party Room 2 Blue Party Room Blue Bar Blue Patio Blue Chandelier Room OutofTheBlueWallArt

Out of the Blue’s menu often features the unusual such as fresh grouper prepared in-house, and select Chesapeake farm-raised oysters. Ryan said their oysters tend to be very popular among her customers, but guests should expect high quality in all regards.

“All the seafood here is the best. It’s the highest quality you can get,” said Ryan.

That setting includes an outside patio; the “Under Water Bar” and the “Dock Bar,” and two party rooms that are often used for regular seatings as well.

“People like to come in in big groups,” said Ryan, “and the restaurant can accommodate them.”

With different rooms, Out of the Blue can seat large parties of 15 to 25, small private parties up to 50, or larger events of up to 250 people.

Guests are invited to customize their own experiences at Out of the Blue, whether they prefer intimate dining, appetizers and drinks or family-style crabs. Additionally, on most nights, they can kick back and watch the game one of their TVs with an NFL package.

Attention to detail in the decor creates a modern and sophisticated atmosphere. This includes real barn-wood doors a nod to Ryan’s childhood growing up on an Indiana horse farm, vaulted wood ceilings, fisherman’s nets and a vintage-style chandelier.

On tap, Out of the Blue serves craft beers. They have craft cocktails, including a wide selection of Martinis and varied liquor selection allowing them to make practically any cocktail.

They have happy hour specials and an affordable lunch menu, starting at $8 a plate, and quick turnaround.

Crabs are available by the dozen, bushel and half-bushel for take-out every day in addition to the rest of the lunch and dinner menu selections.

Those interested in attending one of the New Year’s dinners will need to make reservations in advance with Out of the Blue. They can call 571-284-6350.

For the New Year’s couples’ dinner, an 18% gratuity will be added for each check. No substitutions are available.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.