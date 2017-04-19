Bristow Smoothie King Hosts ‘Spring Fling’ Fitness Marketing Event

The opening of a new Smoothie King location at Bristow Center has caused quite a stir among residents especially local fitness enthusiasts.

When Bristow Smoothie King owner Tim Smith held a “Spring Fling” event April 8, he had no difficulty finding local fitness related businesses that wanted to participate.

The event introduced the new smoothie restaurant to the community,while showcasing nearby health clubs and sports camps.

The folks at Athlete’s Addiction in Manassas said they jumped at the chance to participate.

“We visit Smoothie King two to three times a week,” said Erika Davitch, explaining it is both healthy and convenient.

“It’s healthy, and it’s also really good,” said trainer Anthony Valenti. “It’s a healthy lunch alternative that fills you up.”

For those not familiar with Smoothie King, Smith explains it is a different kind of smoothie franchise. They sell a variety of smoothies, and healthy supplements, but not any sandwiches or wraps. The purpose of the franchise is to promote healthy lifestyle by serving delicious fruit smoothies.

The commitment to health is undeniable. Smoothie King’s menu features four distinct blends: “Fitness” packed with protein; “Slim,” low in calories and high in fiber; “Wellness,” maximizing vitamins and antioxidants; and “Take a Break,” which are as delicious as tasty desserts.

They also sell four children’s smoothies and several health supplement “enhancers” that can be added to any smoothie.

Smoothies serve various purposes. Meal replacements packed with protein help build muscle and aid recovery after a workout. All are good for the body and should leave a person feeling healthy.

Gainesville’s One Life Fitness employee Dana Butler said Smoothie King is a restaurant her health club is more than happy to partner with and promote to their members.

“We’re really excited for it,” said Butler. “Its really good for my members because they can get a healthy smoothie and we can tell them how to customize them especially for those in training.”

Smoothie King is a family business for the Smiths. Tim opened a store on Liberia Avenue in Manassas July of 2015. His wife, Jamie, is co-owner and will serve as manager of the new Bristow location. Their children work part time as well.

“My wife and I were looking for an investment opportunity and a business we could run together as we become empty nesters,” said Smith

When Tim and Jamie feel that Bristow Center is a great location with plenty of traffic. A third location near the Haymarket Walmart is schedule to open this July.

Smoothie King caters to the family lifestyle, which attracted Chip pf Chip Rohr’s Soccer Camp to participate in the Spring Fling.

“Smoothie King is fun for kids, and my camp is fun for kids,” said Roar, adding they share a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Smith is excited to be a part of the Bristow Community. He welcomes residents to come out and try a smoothie for themselves, especially on Friday nights when medium smoothies are just $5.

He hopes people will make it a part of their “regular diet options,” said Smith, noting “it’s also a great commuter meal for breakfast.”

Smoothie King Bristow is located at 10297 Bristow Center Drive within the shopping center anchored by Harris Teeter located along Linton Hall Road near the Route 28 intersection.

Other businesses that participated included Orange Theory and The Little Gym in Gainesville.

