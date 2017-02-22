Cabela’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Gainesvilles Store

Cabela’s will celebrate the grand opening of its new Gainesville, Virginia, location, Thursday, March 9, with a unique ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a weekend-long celebration full of fun activities, guest appearances and giveaways.

Opening day will kick off with crowd entertainment at 7 a.m., and include giveaways; trivia games; appearances by TV & radio host, Laura Lynn and a live performance by country-music artist and Cabela’s Ambassador, Lucas Hoge. An opening ceremony hosted by Cabela’s executives will begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude with the grand-opening ribbon being cut by an arrow shot from a bow by a local Cabela’s employee. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Cabela’s grand-opening festivities will continue throughout the weekend with giveaways, special guests, fun-filled activities for entire families and more. On Thursday, the first500 customers in line, 18 years of age or older, will receive a Cabela’s gift card valued from $10 to $500, plus a chance to win one of three Remington firearms. The first 50 customers through the door Friday will receive a Cabela’s utility bag. On Saturday, the first 50 customers will receive a Cabela’s commemorative grand opening cap. And on Sunday, the first 50 customers will receive a Cabela’s tripod stool.

Customers 18 years and older also can enter to win a $1,000 Cabela’s shopping spree sponsored by Pepsi or a new GoPro HERO5 Black action camera.

Eva Shockey, Cabela’s Ambassador and Co-Host of “Jim Shockey Hunting Adventures” television series will host a meet and greet with customers at the store on Saturdayfrom 1 to 4 p.m.

Customers can meet Cabela’s Ambassador, NFL Player and Co-Host of “Blitz TV” television series, Trent Cole, on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Special guests hosted both Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will include:

Mike Hanback, Host of “Big Deer TV” television series

Captain Mitchell Blake Cabela’s Pro Staff and Professional Saltwater Guide

Patrick Hoover, Cabela’s Pro Staff and Archery Hunter

David A. Keene, Co-Author of “Shall Not be Infringed”

Additional activities Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, will include:

Cabela’s – Youth BB-Gun Range

Shoot Like a Girl – Interactive Simulator

Virginia Waterfowlers’ Association – Youth Decoy Painting

Northern Virginia Archers – Youth Archery Range

And more

The 79,999-square-foot store is located at 5291 Wellington Branch Drive, adjacent the Virginia Gateway Center. Upon opening, it will become Cabela’s first location in northern Virginia and the third in the state, joining stores in Short Pump and Bristol.

The store is designed to offer customers an immersive outdoor experience, complete with Cabela’s signature Conservation Mountain and wildlife-display feature, dozens of museum-quality taxidermy mounts, an indoor archery range and a regionally specific theme. In addition, the store pays tribute to the strong patriotic heritage the area is known for with one-of-a-kind features highlighting the Bill of Rights, the Second Amendment, and our nation’s armed forces, as well as special firearm displays donated by the National Rifle Association.

Store hours for opening weekend are: Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. And Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For additional information or for directions to the store, call (571) 222-9000 or visit www.cabelas.com/gainesville.

