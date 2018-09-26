Cal Ripken, Jr. to Appear for Fundraiser at Gainesville Roy Rogers®

Roy Rogers® at 7494 Webb Drive in Gainesville, Virginia will celebrate the restaurant chain’s 50th anniversary and its partnership with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation by receiving a special visit from Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr., Thursday, September 27, between 5 and 6:30 p.m.

By purchasing raffle tickets at various times throughout the day, Thursday, customers could win a chance to meet Ripken or receive signed sports memorabilia.

Cal Ripken, Jr., is known as baseball’s “Iron Man” for playing in a world record 2,632 consecutive games, and spending 21 seasons in the major leagues with the Baltimore Orioles.

Since his years with the Orioles, Ripken has uses his notoriety to help grow the game through Ripken Baseball youth league, stadiums and placing a strong focus on giving back to underserved communities through the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, a foundation that helps at-risk youth through sports and community outreach.

Ripken will contribute to the chain’s 50-year streak of providing quality food and an experience that is a ‘cut above’ fast food. He will first head into the restaurant and join the Roy Rogers® team behind the counter and then participate in a few baseball activities outside with local area kids.

Customers can win the opportunity to meet Cal Ripken, Jr. by purchase raffle tickets and could also win various signed memorabilia. One hundred raffle tickets will be handed out to guests Thursday. Tickets will be handed out at the restaurant starting at 10 a.m. There will be four raffles held throughout the day, with 20 tickets being raffled off at 1 p.m; 20 at 2 p.m; 30 tickets raffled off at 3 p.m; and 30 tickets being raffled off at 4 pm.

All tickets must be claimed prior to 4:30 pm. Guests who are not able to meet Cal Ripken, Jr. and others will be entered into a raffle to win signed memorabilia given out immediately following the appearance.

For the last 17 years, the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation has worked to implement youth development programs and create parks that directly address the problems facing at-risk youth in distressed communities across the country. Inspired by one of the most iconic baseball families, the Ripkens created the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation to honor the legacy of its family patriarch, longtime coach, and mentor, Cal Ripken, Sr. The Ripken Foundation uses sports-themed activities to bring police officers, youth partners and underserved kids ages 9 – 14 together on a level playing field to learn invaluable life skills.

The Ripken Foundation’s Youth Development Park Initiative creates clean, safe places for kids to play on multipurpose, synthetic surface fields that promote healthy living in an outdoor recreational facility. Today, the Ripken Foundation has 77 completed parks across the country in 22 states, impacting over 280,000 kids annually. In 2017, the Ripken Foundation impacted over 1.4 million kids nationwide through its Youth Development Park and mentor programs. For more information, visit www.RipkenFoundation.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @CalRipkenSrFdn.

Roy Rogers®, an all-American, quick-service restaurant chain known in the industry for serving fresh, sliced to order, USDA choice top round slow roasted roast beef, fresh, hand-battered and breaded, never frozen, fried chicken and great tasting burgers. The western-themed quick-service restaurant is based out of Frederick, Maryland. Additional information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com and on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

