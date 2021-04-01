Why We Care: Providing Personalized In-Home Senior Care

When you walk into Caring Senior Services’s office in Gainesville, Virginia you see a bed adorned with a colorful hand-made quilt. Owner Wayne Mitchell will tell you how it once sat on his own mother’s hospital bed.

“I keep that quilt out there to remind us why we opened the business,” Wayne said. “We all have to care for a loved one as they age. I want to remind everyone that the person they are caring for is not just another person. They are special to someone.”

Providing Personalized In-Home Senior Care He could not find that level of personalized attention for his parents as they aged and needed assistance in their home. “There has to be a better way,” he thought.

Transitioning to a new career, Wayne decided to be the one to provide excellent senior services. He assembled a team of caring and qualified individuals and opened Caring Senior Service to serve seniors throughout most of Northern Virginia.

Caring Senior Services of Northern Virginia is an in-home senior care service provider that helps seniors to age in place within the comfort of their own home. Caring Senior Services assists seniors with personal care, meal preparations, medication reminders, light housekeeping, companionship, transportation to doctor’s appointments and errand services – all right from the comfort of their home.

“Over the years of working with seniors, I have seen how well they flourish once they go home and start to live in the comfort of their own home. That is why I am such an advocate of ‘Aging in Place,’ along with the GreatCare® Program offered by Caring Senior Service,” Wayne said.

It is extremely difficult to care for an aging loved one oneself and a home care giver becomes an absolute necessity when family cannot be close by. “Today’s families are spread out over the country, and they always worry about how their loved one is doing,” Wayne said.

Caring Senior Service strives to keep relatives well informed. They are the only senior care agency in Northern Virginia that uses TENDIO, an electronic records program. It allows caregivers to follow a personalized plan developed by a registered nurse and share input with family members.

A caregiver enters detailed information about the senior’s day that family members can review on a secured family portal. “It’s a different level of communication and professionalism,” said Wayne.

Erin Combs a Home Care Consultant and Registered Nurse with Caring Senior Service loves what she does. She realizes that when she is taking care of a senior, it provides family members with the invaluable gift of just being present with their loved ones as the child, spouse or friend- not their caregiver. It is time precious time; they will never get back.

“People have busy lives, families and careers, so it is a relief to get outside assistance,” Erin said.

People also want that expert to turn to, to make sure they are doing the right thing for their loved ones. “Caring Senior Service is like having an emotional support group,” she said. One family member told her, ‘I don’t feel like I’m on an island doing it myself.’

The care team consists of certified caregivers coordinated by Care Managers who supervise the unique GreatCare® method they have developed. This method focuses on hiring Quality Caregivers, providing the right Care Solutions, and maintaining Active Involvement with clients, their families, and their health care professionals.

Angie a Care Manager was a hospital technician for 23 years before joining Caring Senior Services. She routinely meets with clients and families and gets to know them. “The wives will joke that the husbands are my boyfriends,” she says.

Wayne is not at all surprised how invested his staff are in their clients. “Our team of true, caring, compassionate people make a difference.”

Think your relative may need in home care? Call Caring Senior Services of Northern Virginia at 571-222-5050 to talk to the Caring Team directly and ask for a free in-home assessment or visit us at NovaSeniorCare.com .

Caring Senior Services is licensed by the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Health and is fully insured. The company has been voted “The Best in Senior Services” and “The Best In-Home Senior Care Agency” for the past 3 years by the readers of Haymarket and Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine along with InsideNova in Prince William County.

© 2021, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.