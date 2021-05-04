Caring Senior Service Founder to Visit Gainesville as Part of 45-City E-Bike Tour

Bike tour celebrates 30th anniversary; kicks off “Grab the Bars” fundraising campaign alongside ‘Close the Gap’ movement

Caring Senior Service, a national in-home, non-medical care provider committed to improving the lives of seniors, is celebrating its 30th anniversary via a movement to address the unmet needs faced by aging adults who live at home.

To this end, the company’s founder and CEO, Jeff Salter, is riding 9,000 miles across the country on an electric bike to launch the “Close the Gap in Senior Care” movement to raise awareness and funds for senior care needs to help U.S. seniors safely age in place.

Salter kicked off his 45-location bike tour in San Antonio, Texas, April 1, 2021. Upon arrival at each location, Salter is spearheading efforts to start local conversations about senior care needs.

May 6, Salter will arrive via e-bike at Caring Senior Service of Northern Virginia at 14540 John Marshall Highway in Gainesville, joining the crowd at approximately 10 a.m. There he will promote Caring Senior Service’s “Grab the Bar” campaign. The appearance includes talking with local leaders, senior citizen activists, business members and caregivers to bring attention and engagement to senior care. Community members are welcome to stop by, meet in-home care team, and learn more about senior care.

More specifically, Salter aims to bring attention to fall prevention via “Grab the Bars,” a fundraiser for the purchased and installation of safety bars in seniors’ homes. These bars will help them avoid falls, which is the leading cause of fatal injury among older adults. A recent national survey commissioned by Caring Senior Service confirmed the risk of falling is a major barrier to aging at home.

According to the survey, 90 percent of respondents were “very worried” or “somewhat worried” that an older loved one living alone may fall and hurt themself. And, 68 percent of participants felt that “installing grab bars in the bathroom” or “installing grab bars and rails throughout the home” are the most effective measures to prevent senior falls at home.

People can learn more about the fundraising campaign and donate to the cause by visiting caringseniorservice.com/grabthebars#donate.

“I am so excited to be embarking on this bike journey to celebrate 30 years of Caring Senior Service and to jumpstart this important conversation that is so often overlooked in the public conversation,” Salter said.

“The movement’s name – Close the Gap – is symbolic because, in cycling, riders ‘close the gap’ between themselves in order to draft off each other. They get farther and faster working as a team, so closing the gap is critical for peak performance. That concept epitomizes what our company does and how all of us can work together – engaging communities through the Close the Gap movement – to help seniors safely and happily age in place.”

Wayne Mitchell, Owner and Care Coordinator of Caring Senior Service of Northern Virginia, is looking forward to Jeff’s visit and believes it will help build awareness as to the needs of seniors living in the greater Gainesville area.

“I am excited that Jeff is coming to Northern Virginia and helping us spread the word about Gaps in Senior Care,” said Mitchell. “With his arrival we hope that more seniors will reach out to us to either assist them in be able to age in the comforts of their own home, or at the very least be a free resource to answer questions for them and/or their family.”

He believes that everything Salter has done for Caring Senior Services is a visionary and inspiration to all business owners.

“The fact that he had the vision at 21 years of age to see the need for senior care. He is constantly sharing his knowledge and vision with the owners on improving senior care. A good example of who Jeff is… This bike journey. What CEO do you know of, that would take on a journey like this with such a powerful mission/message? I am proud to be associated with Jeff Salter and to be bringing the special GreatCare that Caring Senior Service offer to the seniors of Northern Virginia,” Mitchell said.

Salter’s bike trip entailed him leaving his own home, his wife and two grown sons and biking for four months across the country on an e-bike with a camping-trailer attached. Riding an e-bike illustrates the idea that people can do more with a little assistance than they can alone, just like seniors can with in-home care.

By the time Salter circles back to San Antonio, TX, he will have traveled across the U.S. twice and visited 25 different states. Salter hopes to leave a lasting legacy of care by convening key stakeholders and inciting them to take actions that empower seniors to thrive at home.

“Based on 30 years of experience we’ve developed a unique way of delivering service called the GreatCare Method. Our GeatCare Method focuses on hiring Quality Caregivers, providing the right Care Solutions and maintain Active Involvement. By focusing on these three area we set the standard in delivering quality care and know what it takes to provide the freedom of being able to age gracefully in the comforts of your own home.”

Salter has already visited locations in Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Salters riding schedule includes stops in the following cities on the following dates.

Gainesville, VA May 6, 2021

Camden, NJ May 10, 2021

Jenkintown, PA May 11, 2021

Hamilton Township, NJ May 12, 2021

West Orange, NJ May 13, 2021

Stroudsburg, PA May 17, 2021

Canton, OH May 24, 2021

Columbus, OH May 25, 2021

Milwaukee, WI June 1, 2021

Galesburg, IL June 4, 2021

Kansas City, KS June 8, 2021

Omaha, NE June 11, 2021

Fremont, NE June 11, 2021

Fort Collins, CO June 16, 2021

Boulder, CO June 17, 2021

Midvale, UT June 24, 2021

Long Beach, CA July 1, 2021

San Diego, CA July 5, 2021

Phoenix, AZ July 9, 2021

Tucson, AZ July 12, 2021

El Paso, TX July 16, 2021

Amarillo, TX July 21, 2021

Dallas, TX July 26, 2021

Fort Worth, TX July 26, 2021

Cleburne, TX July 27, 2021

Austin, TX July 29, 2021

New Braunfels, TX July 30, 2021

Kerrville, TX July 31, 2021

San Antonio, TX August 1, 2021

To follow Salter’s inspiring bike journey, visit: https://www.caringseniorservice.com/closethegap/jeffs-ride

*Please note, this schedule is subject to change.

About Caring Senior Service

Since 1991, Caring Senior Service has been devoted to helping seniors maintain their independence and quality of life. The company provides tailored, non-medical services that allow older adults to age safely in the comfort of their own homes. Caring is a network of 45 private-duty home care franchises across the country. Jeff Salter founded the company at the age of 20 to fill the gap in senior care created by home health care companies that do not offer assistance with everyday tasks, such as bathing, dressing, running errands and preparing meals. To learn more, visit www.caringfranchise.com.

© 2021, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.