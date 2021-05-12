Caring Senior Service ‘Grab the Bars’ E-Bike Ride Spreads Awareness on Senior Safety in Northern Va

Caring Senior Service Founder and CEO Jeff Salter arrived via electronic bicycle at the Northern Virginia Caring Service Office in Gainesville, Virginia, Thursday morning, where he was greeted with great fanfare. It was just one stop of his 9,000 mile, 45-mile “Grab the Bars” e-bike tour, “A Close the Gap Initiative” by Caring Senior Service to recognize its 30-year-anniversary.

Caring Senior Service is a franchise operating in-home senior care, allowing seniors to age at home with just a little assistance.

The “Grab the Bars” initiative aims to educate people on how bars installed in senior’s homes can save lives. Falls are the leading cause of serious injury among seniors in the U.S. Every 11-seconds a senior citizen is treated in an emergency room for a fall. As 80% of those falls happen in the bathroom, installing grab bars in home bathrooms is a simple preventative measure.

The cross-country ride to all Caring Senior Service locations spreads awareness of the problem. It has also raised thousands of dollars to assist seniors in their purchase and installation of grab bars in their bathrooms. Jeff asked that everyone donate $10, or what they can, and spread the word about the fundraiser. During the Gainesville event, the “Grab the Bars” fundraiser reached its $10,000 benchmark towards a goal of $100,000.

The in-home care founder also asked that everyone look in the bathrooms of their older loved ones and see if they have a bar installed there. If not, he recommended folks talk them about the importance of that safety feature.

Wayne Mitchell runs the Northern Virginia location with an emphasis on caring, hiring quality staff and keeping close contact with the clients and families. To promote the cause, Wayne arranged a celebration for Jeff. Thus, when he arrived in Gainesville, he was greeted by Prince William police officers, business professionals, Caring Senior Service employees, local media and friends. Prior to arriving at the office, Jeff met with firefighters at the department along John Marshal Highway.

IMG-5274 IMG-5267 IMG-5265 IMG-5260 IMG-5257 IMG-5249 IMG-5247 20210506_094920 20210506_094204

Jeff started Caring Senior Services when he was just 21. At 51, in honor of 30-years in business, he decided to build awareness about falls via the across country ride. Sometimes we all need a little assistance; Jeff said he needed to the e-bike to make the ride possible. Although he had to train for the journey, it made it more realistic for him. He likened it to the seniors who accepts a little in-home help or installs a safety bar in the home.

The trip was a spartan endeavor. Jeff left his wife and two grown sons for the spring and summer. He rides 7-8 hours. traveling 80-120 miles each day. All his possessions fit into a small trunk towed by the bike, and he is accompanied by one to two other riders for safety. The bikes travel 25-35 miles per hour so they stay in the right lane and expecting cars will pass them. At night they often sleep at a camp ground and cook simply over a fire. They also make their own bike repairs as need it along the way.

Jeff said the best part of the trip was “the randomness” of getting to meet so many people along the way. He also enjoyed seeing the beautiful scenery along some of the nation’s older highways. He does not have much to visit attractions as he must keep to a schedule.

He said where-ever he went people warned him about the next place he was going. This time, people ribbed him about heading to New Jersey and Philadelphia. “I haven’t been to a state I haven’t enjoyed,” he said. By summer he will be riding through the dessert; he said that was poor planning on his part.

Jeff said it was a different year for in-home senior care. Many people felt their family members would be safer at home. Currently, there is a need for more people to work in assistant living, and with an aging population, he only expects that number will increase. People have to have that caring gene, though.

“It didn’t start out as that ‘heart tug,’ for me, but it became that,” he explained. “I love what Caring does. I felt I could make a difference in the community.” Jeff said that being a CEO he moved away from the “day to day” operations, and the trip allotted him the opportunity to reconnect. “Just to talk to the families about what we’re doing.”

The CEO praised Wayne for being a valuable franchise owner who always challenged him and gave him valuable feedback. After a long career, Wayne could have done almost anything, but said he chose to work for Caring Senior Service with “devotion and dedication.” Wayne in turn thanked Jeff, saying there is no where he would rather work.

Jeff thanked the people at Sondors for providing him with their electric bikes. He said he chose Sondors because they are really durable and safe. Plus, they are also affordable and come in a variety of styles.

IMG-5320 IMG-5318 IMG-5317 IMG-5305 IMG-5315 IMG-5312 IMG-5309 IMG-5302 IMG-5300 IMG-5290 IMG-5289 IMG-5280 IMG-5282 IMG-5287 IMG-5284

People can find more information about Caring Senior Service of Northern Virginia via their website or by calling 571-222-5050. Readers can make a donation to the Grab the Bars Fundraiser here.

Firefighter photos by Nicole Pierce, Home Care Consultant for Caring Senior Service of Northern Virginia

All other photos by Stacy Shaw of Bristow Beat

© 2021, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.