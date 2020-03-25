‘Your CBD Store’ Opens in Gainesville as First CBD Store in Area

“As a blood cancer survivor, I’ve been using top rated cbd oils for many years to manage chronic pain from a result of my disease. These products have worked outstandingly for me, saving my body from having to ingest toxic prescription drugs,” Collingwood said.

CBD products are intended to be used as herbal supplements, so no prescription is necessary. CBD has been used to treat numerous conditions, proving to be particularly effective in treating childhood epilepsy, symptoms of anxiety, insomnia, and various types of chronic pain.

Since the store completely dedicated to CBD products, it offers the greatest variety one can find in the area. Your CBD Store carries high quality, award winning products including tinctures, water solubles, topical creams, edibles, vapes, beauty products and even products for pets.

It is also a place people will enjoy visiting, while knowing all their questions will be answered. The store is designed to create a warm and inviting environment where consumers can feel comfortable speaking with trained sales associates about their needs. Their goal is to sit with each customer and discuss an individualized wellness solution.

“Our goal is to be more than just a CBD store. We really aim to make a difference and improve lives. We are passionate about the power of CBD and believe most people can benefit from using it if they understand exactly what it is and how it can help their body heal,” she said.

Not to be confused with medical marijuana, CBD oil (or cannabidiol) is derived from the hemp plant. The main distinguishing factor boils down to their THC content. While hemp can contain no more than 0.3% concentration of THC, marijuana can contain up to 30%. Therefore, CBD is not psychoactive and does not deliver the same feeling of being “high” that marijuana does.

A CBD product derived from industrial hemp that contains less than 0.3% THC is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill. Your CBD Store is committed to providing consumers with safe, quality CBD products.

Using high-quality, organic ingredients and providing easy access to the lab reports differentiates Your CBD Store’s products from other stores like gas stations, grocery stores, and vape shops selling CBD. It’s important to buy CBD from a retailer that knows exactly what’s in a product and how to use it.

“We’re the industry leading and most reputable brand in the CBD industry. Not only are we committed to providing safe, quality products, our employees will answer any questions and provide expert guidance for our clients. Since we’ve been open, we’ve had hundreds of repeat clients who have seen tremendous results and thank us each time for helping improve their quality of life,” Collingwood said.

SunMed’s all-natural products are made using organically grown hemp from Colorado that has been certified by the Department of Agriculture. Every product goes through independent labs where it is tested, and the lab test results are available to the public. Each product label has a QR code to easily access the full lab report which also includes total content of cannabinoids.

At “Your CBD Store” they offer both products with zero THC (Broad Spectrum) and products that contain less than 0.3% THC (Full Spectrum), which allows them to further individualize a person’s needs to accommodate their lifestyle.

So far they are really excited about the reception they have received from the local community. They feel they are helping people who would otherwise be suffering from various ailments.

“If you were to sit here all day, you’d see people walk in and out from all different walks of life, with different concerns and ailments, from anxiety, cancer, MS, fibromyalgia, lupus, sleep issues and the list goes on. They are excited and grateful to have found something that works for them. Between the ground swell of client referrals and the hiring of local digital marketing company we’ve been consistently busy and I am grateful for every client we’ve met and been able to help,” commented Beth.

For complete information, visit: https://cbdrx4u.com/find-us/virginia/gainesville

To learn more how CBD, please call the store at (703) 743-9403

“Your CBD Store” is located at 14662 Lee Hwy, Gainesville, VA 20155

