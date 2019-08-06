Cedar Run Brewery Takes Inspiration from Farm and Family

Cedar Run Brewery, a Farm Brewery in Nokesville, Virginia, stands out among Northern Virginia Breweries. As a small family-owned brewery on a real working farm, the family has put themselves and their history into establishing the brewery’s brand and atmosphere.

Cedar Run Brewery brews its craft beer on location, using locally sourced natural ingredients, some of which are grown right on the 97-acre farm.

Owners Jean and Jim Gehlsen, who live on the property, have owned and operated their Nokesville farm for several decades and raised their family there. “We are Prince William’s true Farm Brewery,” Jean said.

In autumn the farm sells pumpkins for the picking. During the pre-Christmas season, the Gehlsens sell evergreen trees people can cut down themselves.

They will continue those seasonal operations but now it can be paired with enjoying craft beers. “Come cut your tree down. Come have a beer and warm up. Part of the brewery is the farm experience,” Jean said.

This spring, the Gehlsens began growing hops and other flavors, and opened Cedar Run Brewery on the first day of summer. The brewery will incorporate ingredients already produced on the farm such as pumpkin, pine and honey from a hive Jim maintain.

The names of the beers also tell the farm’s story from “Evergeen Acres IPA,” “Bush Hog Blonde,” “Hay Day Hefeweizen,” “Brickman Mild Ale,” (because Jim is a mason and contractor) and “Thicc Axe Stout” (which is fun to say fast), and “Point of Origin Saison.” Even “Bathing in the Rain New England Style IPA” is a nod to Jim bathing in the rain in the barn with the broken roof.

Jean said they have gotten a good response to the wide variety of brews from stouts to blonds, wheats and classic ales.

“People love our beer. We have had people who have given up their usual watering holes to do our stout,” she said, some of which is aging in bourbon barrels for a later release.

brewing farmland acres outdoor Deer Hearth bar Patio

The interior and exterior designs of the brewery are specific to the family farm as well. The tasting room is adorned with beautiful handcrafted wood directly from the farm. “Jim built everything,” Jean said, he even laid the stone on the wall surrounding the patio.

People can relax and take it easy at Cedar Run Brewery. They can sit outside on the patio, taking in the view, playing games like corn hole, ladder golf, or horseshoes. There is popcorn and games for (well-behaved) children and leashed dogs are welcome as well. Fire pits are being installed for fall.

And people are free to roam around most of the 97 acres, taking in the view. “In the fall it will be beautiful” Jean promises, and they are also planning farm tours and hayrides.

The weekends are already hopping. Cedar Run brings in different food trucks, including Happy Family Ranch, BBQ, seafood and A Taste of Puerto Rico. Details will be posted on their social media pages and website.

“I try to have a variety,” said Jean. “We do allow people to bring their food. ‘Bring your picnic; have your beer.’ It’s a nice meeting place.”

Jean is working on bringing live music, trivia, and yoga classes to the brewery.

Location is also a plus for Cedar Run Brewery. It is only a few miles from the hustle and bustle of Gainesville and one of the closest farm breweries to D.C. It is very close to Fauquier County as well, and it highlights Prince William County’s rural crescent.

Cedar Run Brewery is a little more tucked away and private than larger farm breweries. Jean invites people to visit for every day or special occasions. The brewery has Wi-Fi, and USB ports everywhere, making it an ideal place to work during the weekday.

They also sell 64 oz. growlers or guests can bring their own to take home some of their craft beer.

Cedar Run Brewery is currently offering the following weekly specials.

Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., all first responders and active military members will get $2 off a pint

“Thirsty Thursday” means $5 pints for everyone between 4 and 7 p.m.

Fridays, educators get a $2 discount on pints between 3 and 7 p.m.

Trivia nights will be determined.

They open early at noon on Saturdays and Sundays and stay open until 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. (Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.)

Cedar Run Brewery is located at 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville, Virginia, 20181. Visit their website and social media pages to keep up with their specials and events on their website Facebook: Facebook.com/cedarrunbrewery; Instagram: cedar_run_brewery; and Twitter @run_cedar.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.