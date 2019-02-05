Celebrate Valentine’s Day for 2 at Out of the Blue

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood Gainesville’s premier seafood restaurant has various February events, including a special Valentine’s Dinner Menu for Two.

Out of the Blue is offering their “Dinner for Two” special Valentine’s menu from Feb. 8-17, giving everyone ample time to celebrate.

The special menu features a choice of two entrees, plus a salad or appetizer and dessert to share for $89. Additionally, couples get 30% off on Champaign, Flower Chardonnay or Faust Cabernet.

They will continue to offer their regular menu as well during that time.

Valentine’s Week Menu:

Starters include Steamed Mussels, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, House or Caesar Salad or a Cup of Soup.

Entrees are Stuffed Chicken & Crab Cake, Filet Mignon with Blackened Grilled Shrimp, Shitake Mushroom topped Rockfish

Adds on are Lobster Tail 6 oz. $ 15, Crab Cake 4 oz. $12, Soft Shell Crab $12 (Not available a la carte)

Desert to Share are Tangy Key Lime Pie, New York Style Cheesecake, or Chocolate Caramel Pecan Drizzled Brownie

30% Off Bottles of Champagne, Flowers Chardonnay & Faust Cabernet.

See a Hostess or Call 571-284-6350 to Reserve Your Dinner

Tap-Takeover

On Feb. 8, Out of the Blue is hosting another Tap-Takeover with Wort Hog Brewing Co. of Warrenton, whose owners live in Gainesville. Sign up on Eventbrite to receive a free tasting ticket.

College Planning Dinner

The restaurant will be having another College Planning night, Feb.25, with Luanne Lee Your College Planning Coach who is there to answer all of parents’ financial college planning questions.

She has advice for everyone from new parents to parents of teens on how to save for college without sacrificing their retirement.

“Just because your child is leaving for college, doesn’t mean they have to take your nest egg with them,” said Lee.

The seminar is free and includes a complimentary dinner during the presentation. Call ahead for a reservation.

Military Appreciation Mondays

Out of the Blue’s most recent Military Appreciation Monday was for Blanket Hearts, which makes no-sew blankets for terminally ill patients, veterans, children, homeless and those in need to spread a little “comfort and cheer.”

The organization works with Fort Belvoir, Walter Reed, Georgetown, INOV A and Fairfax Children’s Hospitals. The organization is 100% volunteer based.

Sponsors who matched what guests spent that night included C.C. Bartholomew Real Estate, Out of the Blue, HouseMasters of Bull Run, MP Copiers, Inc., Kensington Vanguard, Honor Brewing Company, Caliber Collision, GMH Mortgage Services, LLC, Neighbors of Lake Manassas- Best Version Media, Exceptional Towing & Transport, and Your College Planning Coach

The month before, OOTB raised $2,770 for Dare to Dream Therapeutic Horsemanship Center.

Contact Out of the Blue to be a local corporate sponsor or donate a raffle item, and follow Out of the Blue to find out about next month’s MAM nonprofit organization.

Restaurant Week

Out of the Blue also had a great turnout for Restaurant Week, even weathering through the furlough. “We want to thank everyone who came out,” said Pell. “We had a great time offering that for the community.”

Online Buzz

This February Out of the Blue also plans to invite YELP Elite citizen food critics to visit for a tasting. Pell said they trust their food, service, and atmosphere will speak for itself and create additional buzz around the D.C. metro area.

Spirit Nights

Out of the Blue is also proud to host Spirit Night fundraisers for local schools, sports and clubs. They will be hosting one for Gainesville Middle School the evening of Feb. 18. Guests can mention Gainesville Middle School when dining in that night to help the school receive a portion of sales.

Spring Ahead

Pell is also looking ahead towards spring and patio season. She hopes to have some crab feasts in the community and plans to be partnering with local wineries and breweries.

Out of the Blue would also like to schedule some live music to play on one of their two outdoor patios. Musicians can call the restaurant to inquire about a gig.

Specials

Out of the Blue is still offering BOGO [buy one get one] on blue crab orders delivered straight from owner Danny Pell’s fishing boat to the restaurants. Bud Lites continue to be $2 every night.

And Out of the Blue is still offering its $5 Drink of the Week, $1 Oysters and $.50 wings on Sundays and Mondays.

Watch for upcoming events and specials on Out of the Blue’s Facebook page. Visit Out of the Blue’s website and call 571-284-6350 for reservations.

Out of the Blue Crabs & Seafood restaurant is located at 5005 Wellington Road Gainesville, Virginia and is a part of the Virginia Gateway Shopping Center.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.