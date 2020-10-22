City of Manassas Launches 2 Additional Small Business Grant Programs

Manassas City “Business Beat” Economic Development News

The City of Manassas is launching two additional grant programs to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19 using Federal CARES Act funds. In May, the City Council and the Economic Development Authority (EDA) announced the first round of grants which provided much needed relief to more than 120 businesses.

Now, more than eight months into this pandemic, businesses continue to experience financial hardships whether due to capacity restrictions, revenue losses or new expenses. The “CARES Act Grant 2” and “Small Business Grant Fund for Marketing and Advertisement” have been established to help off set some of this burden and eligible businesses may apply for both.

According to EDA Chairman Mark Olsen “The City’s small businesses have been severely impacted by the loss of sales and expensive safety measures they have had to deal with since March. We all know the last few months of the year are a critical time for them so the additional CARES Act funds that the Manassas City Council has made available are timely and will have a big impact. EDA looks forward to administering this next round of grant awards.”

GRANT SUMMARY

CARES ACT Grant Round 2:

This is a $2,500 cash grant for Manassas-based small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Application period closes December 1, 2020 and preference will be given to those who have not received prior CARES Act grant funding from the City.

Small Business Grant Fund for Marketing and Advertising:

The City will award $3,000 cooperative marketing and advertising grants to businesses willing to commit $1,500 of their own funds. Grants may be used for any marketing and advertising purpose. The total pool of available funding is $150,000.

For eligibility requirements and to apply, please visit:

The Department of Economic Development exists, in large degree, to support the businesses in our community. We take that charge very seriously and will continue to share information we feel will be timely, pertinent and helpful to you. We also encourage your feedback. Please share ideas and information you have that would be helpful to our local businesses directly with us either on our FB page (ChooseManassas) or by email, at: psmall@manassasva.gov or nsmit h@manassasva.gov

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.