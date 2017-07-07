DAY CARE INSPECTIONS: Rainbow Station at Haymarket Cited for 10 Violations

The Virginia Department of Social Services inspected Rainbow Station At Haymarket located at 6800 Piedmont Center Plaza in Gainesville, June 19 and cited the facility for safety and administrative violations.

DSS investigated the facility in 2013 for incidents of roughly handling children and issuing improper discipline.

Virginia Department of Social Services Comments:

Unannounced monitoring inspection conducted from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m. with two directors and the licensing administrator. Approximately 127 children were in care during the inspection. Children were observed during outside time, gym time, free play, rest, and teacher-led activities. 11 staff records, ten children’s records, and four medications were reviewed. (Inspector: Lorraine Hancock)

Editor’s Note: Descriptions of violations and the responses from the facility came directly from the inspection report.

Violations

Standard #: 22VAC40-185-160-A

Description: Based on review of 11 staff records, not all staff had documentation of a tuberculosis (TB) test or screening that was completed within 12 months prior to or 21 days after employment. Evidence: Staff 3’s (hire date 10/17/16) record did not include documentation of a TB test or screening.

Action to be Taken: Not available online. Contact Inspector for more information.

Standard #: 22VAC40-185-160-C

Description: Based on review of 11 staff records, not all staff had updated tuberculosis (TB) screenings or tests at least every two years from the date of the last screening or testing. Evidence: Staff 6’s last TB test was dated 8/12/14.

Action to be Taken: Not available online. Contact Inspector for more information.

Standard #: 22VAC40-185-70-A

Description: Based on review of 11 staff records, the center did not maintain complete records. Evidence: Records for Staff 3 (hire date 10/17/16), Staff 7 (hire date 5/22/17), Staff 8 (hire date 6/10/17), and Staff 9 (hire date 6/19/17) did not have documentation that two or more references were checked before employment.

Action to be Taken: Not available online. Contact Inspector for more information.

Standard #: 22VAC40-185-210-A

Description: Based on review of 11 staff records and Director A interview, the center did not have proof of program leader qualification for staff. Evidence: Records for Staff 2, Staff 3, Staff 6, and Staff 1 did not include documentation of proof of program leader qualifications. These staff are serving as program leaders.

Action to be Taken: Not available online. Contact Inspector for more information.

Standard #: 22VAC40-185-240-A

Description: Based on review of 11staff records and Director A interview, staff did not receive orientation training by the end of their first day of assuming job responsibilities. Evidence: Records for Staff 3 (hire date 10/17/16), Staff 7 (hire date 5/22/17), Staff 8 (hire date 6/10/17), and Staff 9 (hire date 6/19/17) did not include documentation of orientation training.

Action to be Taken: Not available online. Contact Inspector for more information.

Standard #: 22VAC40-185-270-A

Description: Based on observation, the center did not maintain areas and equipment outside the center in a safe and operable condition. Evidence: The children’s water fountain on the side of the building was leaking water and was missing its safety cover which exposed the electrical wiring of the fountain. The licensing inspector observed children drinking from the fountain. There were two softball-sized holes in the grassy area that the children were playing on, which pose a tripping and injury hazard.

Action to be Taken: Not available online. Contact Inspector for more information.

Standard #: 22VAC40-185-280-B

Description: Based on observation, the center did not keep hazardous substances such as cleaning materials in a locked place. Evidence: There was dry erase board spray cleaner on a shelf in the library; Purex liquid laundry detergent was on a table in the science room; and four bottles of Lysol wipes and two Lysol sprays in an unlocked cabinet in the kitchen. All of these cleaning materials had warning labels to keep the products out of the reach of children.

Action to be Taken: Not available online. Contact Inspector for more information.

Standard #: 22VAC40-185-340-A

Description: Based on observation, Director A interview, and review of 11 staff records, the center failed to ensure the care and protection of children in care. Evidence: Staff 5, age 17 years old and Staff 11, age 14 years old, were supervising groups of children inside the center and on the playground. These staff were not working under the direct supervision of a program leader.

Action to be Taken: Not available online. Contact Inspector for more information.

Standard #: 22VAC40-185-510-G

Description: Based on review of four medications, the center did not have current written authorization to administer a prescription medication. Evidence: Child A’s Epipen had expired medication authorizations. The parent’s written authorization to administer this Epipen is dated 9/14/16. The doctor’s written authorization is dated 10/28/15.

Action to be Taken: Not available online. Contact Inspector for more information.

Standard #: 22VAC40-191-60-B

Description: Based on review of 11 staff records, the center did not have sworn disclosure statements for staff by the end of their first day of employment. Evidence: Records for Staff 7 (hire date 5/22/17), Staff 8 (hire date 6/10/17), and Staff 9 (date of hire 6/19/17) did not include completed sworn disclosure statements.

Action to be Taken: Not available online. Contact Inspector for more information.

Full reports of each provider are located online and are available for public viewing.

The Virginia Department of Social Services inspects all licensed child-welfare agencies at least twice a year, with at least one unannounced inspection each year.

“In order to determine continued compliance with standards during the effective dates of the license, the department’s licensing representative will make announced and unannounced inspections of the facility or agency during the hours of its operation,” the agency states on their website. “The licensee is responsible for correcting any areas of noncompliance found during renewal or monitoring inspections.”

VDSS cautions that a compliance history is in no way a rating for a facility and online compliance reports do not include consideration that some information regarding “adverse actions” may be the subject of pending appeals.

According to the agency: “Through the administration of the licensing program, the Department of Social Services assumes responsibility to ensure that licensed facilities and agencies provide children and adults with at least a minimum level of care in accordance with regulations prescribed by the State Board of Social Services and Child Day-Care Council.”

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.