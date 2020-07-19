Straight Teeth? TV Ads, Dentists, Orthodontists: Which Way Should I Go?

In an “all access” world which we live in, straight teeth are no exception. We all want straight teeth and are flooded with many options today. Marketing has always been important to any business, but today, it is the million-dollar ticket for medical and dental products and services.

You believe in good marketing; you respond and feel it is true. We do not need facts or science to believe it, marketing convinces us. It happens to all of us. Coke has a meaning unlike other soda products because of its phenomenal marketing.

But should the medical and dental profession be driven by marketing or sound dental training and experienced specialists? With the rage of new products on the market like Invisalign and Smile Direct Club, it is hard to know what is the “Right Choice,” let alone the right doctor, or not, to go to. Let us look at the facts to determine what is the right answer each and every time we want straight teeth.

One of the key reasons to straighten teeth is to achieve an aligned bite. With crooked teeth, as we age, you may feel pain in your mouth, clicking or wearing down of teeth that are not aligned. There is a science and art to straightening teeth that Orthodontists have the education and experience for. Not every product will work and Orthodontics is a specialty of dentistry that concentrates in the moving of teeth and jaws to not only create a gorgeous smile, but to give the patient the best function possible for teeth that will last a lifetime. Not only do aligned teeth make it easier for you to bite, chew, and speak, they make people feel good. When you see someone with a great smile, do you notice their confidence, energy, and good self-esteem? That is exactly what Orthodontists aim to give every patient. Treatment for patients is not driven by marketing, but by a treatment plan with a review of the x-rays and facial photos, an assessment of the mouth and bite by the Orthodontist and Instead of a product focused approach, Orthodontists will provide the same regiment to all patients, why? Because it works.

Should I see a Dentist or Orthodontist?

Dentists are doctors educated, trained and board certified for the state they work in for general matters of the teeth. They are the MD, the family practitioner of teeth. Dental specialists are all Dentists first obtaining the same credentials and then attend specialty school, usually 3 years longer to specialize in the areas to provide focused dental services for you and I. Orthodontists are one of those specialties that focuses completely on teeth alignment using the products that work the best and deliver the best results, not the brand name that has the best marketing. Good Orthodontists are concerned about you and what is the best solution for your teeth that will last and give you optimal results both cosmetically and orally, not the most popular solution. They go through rigorous coursework, clinical training and examinations along the way and continue their learning the rest of their career. They genuinely care about your teeth and their optimal health. Therefore, they became a doctor and chose to be a Specialist of teeth alignment, an Orthodontist. Orthodontists are the most the best source for making decisions about teeth alignment.

The American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) is the governing organization for Orthodontic standards bringing the most current best practices, education, insight to laws impacting orthodontic practices, and any other news focusing on the specialty of Orthodontics. Orthodontists rely on this professional organization for knowledge and current information as it relates to Orthodontics.

The AAO provides new knowledge to Orthodontists globally and actively engaged in new technologies and science as it relates to Orthodontics. Orthodontists must be a member of this organization if they want to practice Orthodontics for children and adults. When you choose an AAO orthodontist, you can be assured that you have selected a specialist and an expert in the field of orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. Schedule a FREE consultation today with Dr. D at Dr. D’s Smiles and let them help you create the smile you have always wanted.

