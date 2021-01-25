Five New Alternates Join PRTC Board

WOODBRIDGE, VA – The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of five new alternates to the Board of Commissioners, which oversees all aspects of the OmniRide services. Alternates will participate in monthly Commission meetings and vote when regular members are absent. As alternates, they also may serve on PRTC committees.

Representing Prince William County: Kimberlee J. Short and Kalai Kandasamy

Ms. Short lives in Triangle and served in the United States Army from 1994 to 2019 in many critical positions, including: Culminating at the Pentagon – Deputy Director of Medical and Public Health Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense, Director of Public Health to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and several roles in the US Army Office of the Surgeon General. She also served as a Commander in Iraq. In 2019 she served as a City Manager Fellow for the City of Manassas.

Mr. Kandasamy has lived in Woodbridge for nearly two decades and is an enterprise architect and currently a consultant for the Federal Government. He also has more than two decades of experience in Information Technology, data analysis, and cybersecurity.

Through the years, Mr. Kandasamy has commuted to Washington DC using various modes of transportation including OmniRide express buses, Virginia Railway Express, carpooling and slugging. With his experience in application development, he created the Sluglines.com website as well as a mobile app for slugging.

Representing Manassas Park: Alanna Mensing and Darryl Moore

Ms. Mensing has lived in Manassas Park since 2009. She works as a self-employed music teacher and has been a piano teacher at the Manassas Park Community Center since 2015. She is a Council member on the Manassas Park City Council and a Commissioner on the Manassas Park Planning Commission. Mensing has also served as a member of the School Board for the Manassas Park City Schools, and as Chairwoman of the Board for the Governor’s School at Innovation Park.

Mr. Moore has returned to Northern Virginia from Berkeley, Calif., where he served 12 years on the Berkeley City Council. During his time in California he worked in the Department of Public Works as a Management Analyst. Before moving to California, and while working in D.C., Moore was an Urban Fellow in the District, where he designed the District’s first recycling program. He worked in the Mayor’s Budget Office in the Department of Public Works. He also served as a Budget Analyst for the University of the District of Columbia.

Representing Stafford County: Tom Coen

Tom Coen serves as the Vice Chairman of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors and represents the George Washington District. He teaches high school social studies and serves on the Virginia Commission on Civics Education and on the Stafford County Schools Capital Improvement Program Committee. Coen has worked in business and politics, on Capitol Hill and state and local government. He was also an Adjunct Professor at Commonwealth University and Randolph Macon College in Political Science.

Board Meetings

The PRTC Board of Commissioners meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month. Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, the Commissioners are currently meeting virtually. The meeting was postponed this month by one week to allow additional time for our member jurisdictions to swear in newly elected officials and decide who will be appointed to the PRTC Board for 2021.

The PRTC Board of Commissioners met virtually on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to view the meeting at YouTube.com/PRTCtransit.

About Us

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), operating as OmniRide, provides express and local bus services as well as ride-sharing services in Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park. It also co-sponsors the Virginia Railway Express in partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

© 2021, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.