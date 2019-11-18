Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics’ Bodies in Motion Runs Raise $55K for Area Nonprofits

The 8th Annual Bodies in Motion 5/10k races & Fun Run, Nov. 10, 2019, at the WARF in Warrenton, raised $55,000 for the charitable Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics, matching what it raised in 2018.

Despite the event being rescheduled, 295 runners and walkers participated, covering a combined total of 1074 miles.

Runners came from miles around. There were folks from Fauquier County, Prince William, Manassas, Stafford, Culpepper, Loudoun, Madison and Fairfax, even as far as Charlottesville and Maryland. One runner came all the way from Connecticut.

The event was not only for runners but everyone who wanted to come out and join in the festivities. “It’s fun all the way around. It really is an event- more than a race,” said Blue Ridge Orthopaedic Marketing Director Danica Low.

Bodies in Motion is a fun family-friendly event that grows every year. Runners were treated to hot breakfasts from local eateries and live music. Kids participated in a one-mile fun run and enjoyed face painting and bubbles.

The event also builds a sense of community. “It is fun to see so many faces you know in the community, early on a weekend morning, with their families, ready for a fun time. We are all at the race because we care about our community. So that gives it a really cool energy from the get-go,” said Low.

Over the past eight years, the Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedic has raised $270,000 for nonprofits that they believe best serve their communities in Fauquier County, Western Prince William County, the Rappahannock area and beyond. And Bodies in Motion is its biggest fundraising event by far.

The Bodies in Motion race has made it possible for the Foundation to sponsor nearly 100 local nonprofits, including: Boys & Girls Club, Free Clinic, Food Distribution Coalition, Habitat for Humanity, Family Shelter, as well as the Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center in Haymarket.

Blue Ridge works closely with student-athletes in the area and is grateful for the student athletes and teams that came out to support the race. Blue Ridge strives to incorporate the high schools in its annual giving. Over the next few years, Blue Ridge hopes to aid every area high school athletic department with equipment that will help their athletes.

And while there are a variety of ways to fundraise, the physicians at Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center felt strongly that their major fundraiser incorporates health and wellness and be beneficial to their patients.

“Blue Ridge has always been about its patients. Healthy bones and joints contribute to a healthy life. Movement is important for overall health,” said a Blue Ridge physician. “We encourage our patients to get the most out of life. One of our slogans is ‘Get Back in the Game of Life!’ It is great to see patients return to their physical activity after surgery. Many at the race have had joint replacements with Blue Ridge.”

For those who did not get a chance to participate this year, and for those that did, the 9th Annual Bodies in Motion 5k, 10k and Fun Run is scheduled for the fall of 2020. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Photo caption 1: Runners prepare for Bodies in Motion race outside the WARF in Warrenton.

Photo Caption 2: Two Blue Ridge Orthopaedic doctors prepare for the race.

About Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center

Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center offers comprehensive orthopaedic care for the entire family. With offices in Warrenton and Gainesville, Virginia, we provide world-class care – right here, right now.



Our Board-certified physicians are backed by extensive training in their subspecialties, and have trained among the top medical centers in the nation, including: Princeton, Georgetown Medical School, Rutgers, NYU, Stanford, Dartmouth, University of Michigan, Wake Forest University, Penn State, University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University and Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Joint replacement, sports medicine, pain management, physical therapy, a dedicated spine center for the back and neck, hip and knee, shoulder care, hand center, foot and ankle – we specialize in every orthopaedic need. Our physicians, physician assistants, and therapists perform complex procedures and develop innovative methods that shape the future of orthopedic and spinal care. Our large team includes ten doctors, five physician assistants, five radiologic technologists, and many others. Patient Appointments: 540-347-9220

We understand you. We hear you. We want you to succeed. www.BlueRidgeOrtho.com

About The Community Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics

The Community Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics was established in 2012 as Blue Ridge Orthopaedic Foundation and renamed in 2018. This 501c3 is governed by a Board of community members and physicians and is the non-profit arm of Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center. Over the last seven years, The Community Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics has raised more than $215,000 for local non-profits that serve the community. With a heart for helping Fauquier and surrounding counties, The Community Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics supports non-profits who better the communities that Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center serves. Be it a recreational sports scholarship for underprivileged youth, mental health care for a person in need, housing for the homeless, or meals for a large unemployed family, The Community Foundation of Blue Ridge Orthopaedics fills the gap by donating thousands of dollars every year to the non-profits who have their hands in the local community.

www.brofoundation.org

