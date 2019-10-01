Gainesville Code Ninjas Announces Code Ninjas JR, Oct. Open House

Computer Coding has become an essential skill to have in the 21st Century, and now there is a fun engaging way for children and teens in Northern Virginia to learn it.

At Code Ninjas in Gainesville, children ages 5 to 14 can learn valuable computer coding skills by building computer games that they love! In addition to our belt program Code Ninjas CREATE, we are also launching a BRAND NEW Code Ninjas JR program where kids as young as 5 can learn to code as well!

“The kids love our program because they are having fun while they are learning,” said Code Ninjas Gainesville Center Director, Karen Usiak. “It’s a place where they can collaborate, problem solve and have fun with like-minded peers.”

Code Ninjas JR is a teacher-led program offered once a week for an hour at a time. After the Ninjas have completed that course, they will graduate into the Code Ninjas Create program; earning their white belt and beginning the center’s self-paced, more advanced coding and robotics curriculum.

In their signature Code Ninjas CREATE program, the center offers a flexible drop-in, self-paced program with support from their team of knowledgeable Code Senseis who are available to assist Ninjas when needed as they work through their projects and challenges and progress on the path from white to black belt.

“There is a lot of room for creativity in making their individual games – Ninjas can choose their backgrounds and characters; as well as add additional features to their projects. They really use their imaginations to express themselves, and some of our ninjas take that very seriously,” said Usiak. “The flexibility of being able to choose your own schedule is also a game-changer for parents. Our ‘no set class times’ policy has been widely praised among our families.”

As ninjas progress toward their black belts, they will work with a variety of computer languages including JavaScript, C#, Lua (through Roblox) and more. Their final challenge for the black belt will be to design their own app that they can publish in their favorite app store.

“In this age, you have to learn how to program. It’s like a second language. These languages will hold the keys to the jobs of the future,” Usiak said.

Code Ninjas will have an Open House on Saturday, October 12th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. During the event there will be enrollment specials, raffles, and giveaways. The event is open to the public, and families are welcome to attend together!

For more information about Gainesville Code Ninjas call 571-248-0465.

Code Ninjas is located at 7543 Somerset Crossing Drive, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.

