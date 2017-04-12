Gainesville Man Charged in Strangulation, Domestic Assault & Battery

Prince William County Police charged Tor Chieng Vang, 36, of Gainesville with strangulation and domestic assault & battery following an incident, which 9000 block of Woodpecker Court in Gainesville April 7.

According to police, Vang and a family member, a 34-year-old woman of Gainesville, were involved in an argument, which escalated.

“During the encounter, the accused hit the victim then choked her; at some point, a struggled ensued.,” police spokesperson Officer Alex R. Eguino said. “Both parties eventually separated and the police were contacted.”

Police reported the victim received minor injuries.

Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, who was eventually located and arrested in Fairfax County April 8.

Vang’s court date is pending and he is held without bond.

