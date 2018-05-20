For Gainesville Owner of Molly Maid of Western Fairfax Co., Cleaning Is More Than Business as Usual

By All Things Writing

When Molly Maid comes to mind, images of staff scrubbing a sink or mopping a floor might be what jumps out first. These images are true to the essence of Molly Maid of Western Fairfax Co. But what do you know about this local business that serves a wide region, including Western Prince William County areas such as Bristow, Gainesville and Haymarket?

It’s about family

At the helm is Janet Fahar, a Gainesville resident who went into the house cleaning business in 1987. “I was working as an administrative assistant with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and saw no opportunity for advancement,” she said. “So, I bought a Molly Maid franchise and went into the maid business.”

Working alongside her one employee, Janet cleaned homes and organized the business by hand on paper. There was an intimacy that developed through the lack of technology, she said.

“We had no cell phones then, so I developed a code by which I called employees at the homes they were working in and would let it ring twice. That was their cue to call me back. Later, we got beepers, and eventually everyone had cell phones.”

That family atmosphere is still a part of the culture at Molly Maid of Western Fairfax Co. The co-owner of the franchise is Janet’s own son, Warrenton resident Steve Fahar, who began his cleaning career in the seventh grade.

“I remember spending my spring breaks cleaning houses,” he said.

Fast forward. After earning a marketing degree from George Mason University, Steve began a career in the computer field, but eventually came back to his cleaning roots.

It was after the dot-com bust in the late 1990s and finding himself out of work that Steve went back to the family business. It turned into a permanent position.

Steve’s background in information technology has helped the company keep up-to-date technologically. Janet said, “Steve makes sure we are always up-to-date with the latest communication and marketing technologies, which has helped the continued expansion and growth of the company.”

The family-oriented culture at Molly Maid of Western Fairfax Co. seems destined to be sustainable. “We may even go into our third generation of ownership. My son has told me that one day he wants to be a worker here,” said Steve.

It’s about trust and community

Earning the trust of their customers is just as important as earning the business, Steve said. That’s why Molly Maid of Western Fairfax Co.’s cleaning crew is professional, licensed and insured, with all maids undergoing criminal background checks and driving record verification.

The business also prides itself on offering individualized cleaning plans to meet the needs of their customers. Among them is a “Green Sealed” cleaning solution, which not only leaves homes cleaner but healthier.

And the Fahars are committed to the community. They support local nonprofits House of Mercy and Transitional Housing BARN. Together, these organizations serve the needs of the hungry and homeless in the area, while providing education.

“You can’t build a cleaning business without trust and dedication to the community,” Steve said. “We’re going into people’s homes and caring for their belongings. It’s an important responsibility.”

The trust clients have in Molly Maid of Western Fairfax Co. transcends geographical barriers. Molly Maid of Western Fairfax Co. serves Bristow, Broad Run, Catharpin, Catlett, Centreville, Chantilly, Clifton, Fairfax, Gainesville, Haymarket, Herndon, Nokesville, Oakhill, Oakton, Reston, The Plains, Vienna and Warrenton, VA. For more information about Molly Maid and their services, visit their website.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.