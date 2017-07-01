GEICO Rep. Dave Stinson Sponsors NASCAR Show Car Appearance July 4th

By Stacy Shaw

Dave Stinson’s local GEICO office is sponsoring the GEICO #13 Germain Racing NASCAR Premier Series Show Car appearance at Pfitzner Stadium for the Potomac National’s July 4th game and firework show.

The GEICO Show Car is the #13 Chevrolet SS Monster Energy Series as driven by NASCAR driver Ty Dillon.

Dave Stinson Sr., local GEICO G.F.R., has sponsored the race car’s appearance at the Potomac Nationals July 4th Fireworks Game for several years.

“It’s a July 4th tradition at the P-Nats game,” Stinson said.

In addition to the fireworks display, Stinson said the GEICO #13 NASCAR Show Car tends to be a real crowd pleaser, making it a fun community event.

“People enjoy it. This area has a lot of people who like NASCAR,” said Stinson, “and it is value added for the Potomac Nationals’ fans.”

The car will arrive early via a 32-foot decal trailer. Fans can visit it during pregame activities, which that evening, include an all-you-can-eat pregame picnic and other activities to begin at 5 p.m.

The Potomac Nationals are scheduled to take the field shortly after 6:30 p.m. They will take on the Frederick Keys, an Orioles minor league affiliate.

The night ends with what the Nationals’ organization considers to be “the best firework show in the area,” as presented by Sentara and WTOP. Tickets are required to watch the firework display from inside the stadium.

People can purchase tickets on the Potomac National’s website.

Stinson, who is a big NASCAR, Potomac Nationals and Washington Nationals fan, believes the event is an ideal way for anyone to celebrate Independence Day. He expects fans will have a great family-friendly night at Pfitzner Stadium.

Pfitzner Stadium is located at 7 Complex Court, Woodbridge next to the McCoart Government Building.

