Governor McAuliffe Will Speak at Prince William Chamber Luncheon

Governor Terry McAuliffe has accepted the invitation to join the members of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce for lunch at the Hylton Performing Arts Center Tuesday, June 13. Doors open at 10:45 a.m.

The Governor’s will begin his talk at 11:30 a.m. with the luncheon concluding at 1 p.m. McAuliffe will deliver a State of the Commonwealth address, focusing largely on issues related to the economy and business climate.

According to Andrea Short, a spokeswoman for the Prince William Chamber, all are welcome to attend.

Registration for “Lunch with the Governor” is $60 per person or $45 for members of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce. Interested parties can register online at PWChamber.org or by calling 703-368-6600.

This event will be held as part of the Chamber’s Economic Development Series sponsored by Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, PC; R.W. Murray Company; and The Fauquier Bank. Didlake, Inc. is the Economic Development Vision Partner.

The Hylton Performing Arts Center is located at 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Prince William, Virginia.

June 13 is also primary day in which citizens can vote for their preferred gubernatorial candidate to represent their preferred political party.

