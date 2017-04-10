Group Looks to Develop New Shopping Plaza in Bristow

The Morgan Property Group of North Carolina announced Monday that it has acquired more than four acres of land at the northwest corner of Sudley Manor Drive and Vint Hill Road in Bristow to develop a new shopping plaza with a 7-Eleven gas and convenience store as its anchor.

“From the very beginning four years ago, we believed in this location and its appeal to neighborhood services,” said Trey Morgan, President of MPG. “We wish 7-Eleven much success in this growing area of Bristow and look forward to bringing other retailers to this plaza shortly.“

While no other tenants have been announced, MPG is making available 2.88 acres of commercial land, adjacent to 7-Eleven, for sale or lease to other businesses.

MPG, through its affiliate SDC XIII Sudley, LLC, acquired this land from Brookfield Braemar, LLC; the company obtained a rezoning and special use permit from Prince William County to proceed on the project.

Construction on the new shopping plaza will commence early Summer 2017; 7-Eleven is expected to open late 2017.

MPG develops multiple retail, mixed use, and medical development projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

