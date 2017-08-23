Heritage Brewing to Anchor Major Development Center in Manassas City

State and local dignitaries gathered in the City of Manassas, Wednesday, for a morning reception with Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) where he presented Heritage Brewing, Co. with a $250,000 grant to assist its expansion to become the anchor at The Landing at Cannon Branch.

The Landing at Cannon Branch, a large-scale retail, restaurant, office and walkable community close to Old Town Manassas, is the largest development project in the city’s history, and expected to be an economic driver for the City of Manassas.

Heritage Brewing’s expansion alone is expected to create 66 new jobs as owners invest $8.9 million to expand. Heritage Brewing is relocating to a 35,000 square foot facility, allowing it to triple production of its craft beers. The Heritage Brewing site will also include an indoor-outdoor restaurant and outdoor recreation center.

Heritage Brewing, Co. will move to its new, more visible location at 10500 Gateway Drive (adjacent to the DMV) in approximately one year’s time. The space is still under construction, and building the Heritage facility is only the project’s first stage.

As Cannon Branch’s anchor store, Heritage is expected to bring in many customers, and ultimately attract new retail and neighbors to the new $250 million lakefront development project by Buchanan Partners. The multi-use park on a 40-acre campus will include 250,000 sq. ft. of office space, retail and a luxury hotel.

To complete the walkable community, Cannon Branch will feature 274 Stanley Martin Homes luxury townhouses and additional stacked townhomes across the road.

Mayor Hal Parrish, Jr. (R) called the project a “major milestone,” closely tied to the “economic future of Manassas.” He thanked the Manassas City Council, Chamber of Commerce, Manassas Business Council and City of Manassas Economic Development Commission for envisioning and supporting the project.

Dr. Basil Gooden, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, attributed Virginia’s economic success and low unemployment to agro-tourism, such as breweries like Heritage. Officials spoke about the important role that new breweries have played in growing Virginia’s economy, helping it survive sequestration and become less dependent upon the Federal Government for contract jobs.

However, Heritage Brewing, Co. was also honored for being a veteran-run business of which 50 percent of the brewery’s employees are also vets.

Admiral John Harvery, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, and others, spoke about Virginia’s dedication to being the most military-friendly state in the nation, saying Virginia welcomes veterans who want to work in the Commonwealth and provides incentives for businesses hiring veterans. The state has also eradicated veteran homelessness through its programs.

McAuliffe explained that it only makes sense for the Commonwealth to invest in those companies that are economic drivers and also employ veterans.

“Heritage Brewing’s new job creation and investment in Manassas, along with its commitment to purchase Virginia-grown products, underscores the crucial role that agriculture plays in the economies of both rural and urban areas of the Commonwealth,” said McAuliffe. “With its focus on training and hiring veterans, and its pledge to donate a portion of its profits to the families of fallen soldiers, Heritage Brewing stands out in its efforts to serve those who have served our nation. Today’s announcement is a great win for Virginia’s veterans, our craft brewery industry, and our ongoing efforts to build the new Virginia economy.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with the City of Manassas and Heritage Brewing to secure the grant form the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund. The City of Manassas agreed to match that amount. Additional funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Virginia boasts more than 200 craft breweries, nearly 300 wineries as well as distilleries and cideries.

Veteran Marine Sean Arroyo, CEO of Heritage Brewing, Co., is not a Virginia native, but chose to move to there and open two breweries one in Clarendon, Arlington, and the second in the City of Manassas.

“We chose to be here,” Arroyos. “We knew we needed strong partners.”

Heritage Brewing Co. brews 15 craft beers, several craft sodas and one cold-brew coffee. Heritage served craft beers and its Veritas Cold Brew at the reception.

