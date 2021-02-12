Historic Manassas Annual Restaurant Week set for Feb 14 – 28

MANASSAS, Va. – Despite continued restrictions on indoor dining in the state of Virginia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Historic Manassas, Inc., will host its annual Restaurant Week from Feb. 14 to Feb. 28.

Diners can enjoy two courses for $25 or three courses for $35 at several City of Manassas restaurants, including:

Crossroads Tabletop Tavern, 9412 Main Street, 571.364.8885

Mariachis Tequileria, 9428 Battle Street, 703.369.6022

Monza, 9405 Battle Street, 703.434.3621

Okra’s Louisiana Bistro, 9110 Center Street, 703.330.2728

Public House Kitchen and Brewery, 9406 Battle Street, 571.292.1427

Rangoli, 10223 Nokesville Road, 703.957.4900

Siam Classic Thai Restaurant, 9403 East Street, 703.368.5647

Suyo Wild Chicken, 10169 Hastings Drive, 571.379.4853

“We look forward to supporting our local restaurants after a tough year through this annual event,” said Debbie Haight, Executive Director. “Even if Restaurant Week 2021 looks a little different than it has in years past, we hope area residents will get out and enjoy the great food Manassas City has to offer.”

Restaurants will be open for indoor dining with tables spaced at least 6 feet apart, but take-out is also encouraged. As a reminder, onsite alcohol consumption is currently prohibited after 10 p.m. and all restaurants must close between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.

For a full list of restaurants participating in Restaurant Week 2021 and to learn more about Historic Manassas, Inc., visit VisitManassas.org.

About Historic Manassas, Inc.

Historic Manassas, Inc., is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has worked for more than 30 years to engage the regional community to promote preserve and enhance our vibrant Historic Downtown.

For more information about Historic Manassas, Inc., and details on upcoming communitywide events, visit VisitManassas.org or follow Historic Manassas, Inc., on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

