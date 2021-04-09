Historic Manassas, Inc., Receives Main Street Resiliency Grant

MANASSAS, Va., April 7, 2021 – Main Street America (MSA) recently announced the recipients of the Main Street Resiliency Grant Program. Nine Accredited MSA programs – including Historic Manassas, Inc. – and one Coordinating Program were awarded $8,500 to fund solutions that creatively navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These grant recipients demonstrate the creativity and entrepreneurial thinking that have historically driven successful revitalization on Main Street and will be key to navigating recovery,” said Patrice Frey, Main Street America’s President and CEO. “I’m inspired by the innovative projects these communities have proposed, and I know they will serve as models and sources of inspiration for Main Street programs across the country as they enter the next phase of reopening”

Historic Manassas, Inc., will use the grant money to support local businesses in a safe and engaging way through a new livestream shopping program. Funds will be used to develop a website, enlist the help of a videographer and salesperson, and promote the livestream events.

The program will highlight one local business each month, and audience members can receive special discounts for purchasing products during a certain window of time. Livestream shopping will bring a level of excitement to supporting small businesses, all while fostering a sense of connection not possible with traditional online retail.

About Historic Manassas, Inc.

Historic Manassas, Inc., is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has worked for more than 30 years to revitalize, preserve and enhance the economic base that insures the rich tradition, history, charm and friendly ambience of Historic Downtown Manassas.

