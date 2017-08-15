Hobby Lobby Opening Gainesville Location

Hobby Lobby will open a new location in Virginia Gateway in Gainesville.

According to retail developer the Peterson Companies, the Oklahoma City-based arts & crafts retailer has signed a lease to occupy the former Sports Authority building in the retail center.

Sports Authority closed their Gainesville location, as well as others around the country, in 2016 amidst company-wide financial issues.

Hobby Lobby projects to open the 42,000 sq. ft. store, January 2018, Communications Coordinator Bob W. Miller said.

According to a press release, “[Hobby Lobby] is experiencing tremendous growth, opening 50 new stores in 2017 with plans to open more in the following years.”

The company is seeking a Retail Co-Manager to manage the new location, which they are advertising on their website and Monster.com.

Hobby Lobby, the largest privately owned arts-and-crafts retailer in the world, has over 750 stores in 47 states. The chain employs 32,000 employees systemwide.

The chain will compete locally with Michael’s in the Stonewall Shops Square in Gainesville and A.C. Moore Arts and Crafts in the Sudley Town Plaza in Manassas.

The chain currently has stores in Woodbridge, Leesburg and Fredericksburg.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.