House of Mercy, Junkluggers, Heritage Hunt Partner for ‘Stay-at-Home’ Donation Drive

Manassas, Virginia – On Saturday, May 23, 2020, House of Mercy hosted a donation drive at Heritage Hunt for all the residents who have been “cleaning their closets” while at home during COVID-19.

Junkluggers of Gainesville has been a partner with House of Mercy since they started their business last year and they offered to transport all of the donations during this event.

“We expected to fill four gaylords and have just two truck runs in the planned 4-hour event” said Austin, one of the Junklugger team members.

After the event ended at 12 noon, 27 gaylords had been delivered in five full truckloads!

“We have been getting at least 5-10 calls per day asking when our donation center will be open. So many people are cleaning out their closets while they are home during this pandemic, but we are not able to open yet because of the stay at home order and our limited staff. This was a great solution to help at least one community get their donations in before we are able to officially open!” said Jessica Root, Executive Director of House of Mercy.

The community at Heritage Hunt has been a huge support to House of Mercy over the years, so while it took some coordinating, they were happy to host this drive and all of the residents who stopped by were excited that this could happen.

ABOUT HOUSE OF MERCY

House of Mercy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit working to provide food, clothing, education and prayer to those in need in our community. We are work with over 350 families per month through our food pantry and thrift store to help with basic needs.

ABOUT JUNKLUGGERS OF GAINESVILLE

Our Mission is to Enhance Lives, our Community, and the Environment by Donating, Recycling, and supporting Local Charities.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.