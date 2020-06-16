House of Mercy Reopens Thrift Store, Donation Center

Manassas, Virginia – House of Mercy is excited to announce the re-opening of the Thrift Store and Donation Center beginning on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Hours will be limited to begin with and new guidelines for shopping and donating will be in effect. All hours, guidelines and updates will be posted on the COVID page of our website at https://houseofmercyva.org. Everything is subject to change.

“We are excited to be re-opening the Thrift Store and Donation Center. We have built up such a great community here with our customers and donors – we have been getting 5-10 calls per day asking if we are open or when we will be opening for the past three months!

“We are going through a lot of changes, so we just ask that everyone be patient with the new guidelines and processes,” says Executive Director, Jessica Root.

New hours and guidelines include:

THRIFT STORE

Starting June 15, the Thrift Store will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

All customers must wear face coverings (provided on their own).

All children ages 10+ must be encouraged to wear face coverings.

Only 50% capacity will be allowed in the store at a time (customers are subject to wait in line outside).

If there is a line outside, shopping times may be limited.

Customers must maintain social distancing of 6 ft while in-store.

DONATION CENTER

Starting June 16, the Donation Center will be open Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

All donation MUST be bagged.

We are only accepting clothing and household items that can fit in regular trash bags, no boxes, furniture, holiday decorations or larger items at this time.

We will not accept items after hours in the blue bins at this time.

Items will be dropped off outside in the large gaylord boxes by the donor. No unloading assistance will be available.

in the large gaylord boxes by the donor. No unloading assistance will be available. Receipts available upon request.

FOOD PANTRY

The Food Pantry will continue to serve clients Monday-Friday from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Continued drive-in service from the back door until further notice

Continued modified guidelines, accepting IDs only (no further registration)

Distribution of food only (clothing and other assistance will not be provided at this time)

Clients can receive food assistance every two weeks

The Food Pantry is still desperately in need of food and monetary donations. Food and donations can be dropped off during Food Pantry hours. Online donations can be made at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/houseofmercyva

In order to re-open successfully, they will need many volunteers to help merchandise the store, process donations, and continue helping with the food pantry and client assistance. Please see their volunteer page to sign up for a shift.

All proceeds from the Thrift Store and Donation Center go to helping those in need through the Food Pantry. They are currently serving 70+ families per day. Shopping, spreading the word, and donating money, food or other household items are what keeps the mission going!

ABOUT HOUSE OF MERCY

House of Mercy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit working to provide food, clothing, education and prayer to those in need in our community. We are work with over 350 families per month through our food pantry and thrift store to help with basic needs.

