Hurry! Online Registration for the Prince William Turkey Trot Closes Sunday, Nov. 24

Hurry! The online registration for the Prince William Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot closes on Sunday, Nov. 24.

The Prince William Turkey Trot 5k and 1 Mile Mashed Potato Run/Walk is a fun, family friendly event in celebration of Thanksgiving Day! The Nov. 28 race is held at the Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center –the 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 1-mile race starts at 9:30 a.m.

Wear your best themed gear for our costume contest – pilgrim, pie, turkey – you name it! After the race enjoy a delicious donut compliments of our friends at Duck Donuts – the BEST donuts anywhere! Don’t worry about being cold – stay warm inside the Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center where you can take selfies with our new photo booth. A DJ will play music at the start/finish line throughout the event. All 14-and-under runners receive a race medals.

Both the 5k and 1 Mile are open to all ages. The 1 Mile Run/Walk is a non-timed event geared toward our youth; however, runners of all ages and abilities are welcome – we encourage beginners to attend!

Special thanks to C.C. Bartholomew Real Estate, Sporting Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, and the Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center for their generous support of this local community event.

To receive more information and to register for the race, please visit: https://princewilliamturkeytrot.com/

