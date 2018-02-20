Innovation Park Welcomes New Sports Recreation Destination for Mid-Altantic Region

By Prince William County Dept. of Economic Development

United States Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic to Build State-of-the-Art Tennis Facility in Innovation Park

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is pleased to announce the United States Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic Section (USTA MAS) will pursue development of a brand new headquarters and state-of-the-art tennis facility within Innovation Park.

The total intended capital investment is more than $15 million and will create 42 full-time jobs with an average annual salary of $68,250.

The USTA Mid-Atlantic has identified 46 acres of land at 8995 Ellsworth Avenue, Manassas, Virginia 20109 for the home of the future facility, which includes plans to create a full-service tennis center and office headquarters, as well as other amenities. The new state-of-the art facility will be phased in over the next few years and be completed by December 2021.

“USTA Mid-Atlantic is excited by the possibilities ahead to provide a positive impact through tennis and contribute to creating a vibrant destination in Prince William County for sports and wellness,” said Tara Fitzpatrick-Navarro, Chief Executive Officer of USTA Mid-Atlantic.

“This is a significant milestone for tennis in the Mid-Atlantic and we look forward to supporting more local players, introducing the game to all ages, abilities and backgrounds, and the opportunity to inspire the next generation of tennis players in the region.”

“We’re delighted the USTA Mid-Atlantic has chosen Prince William County to be the home of its brand new state-of-the-art recreation facility,” said Corey A. Stewart, Chairman, Prince William Board of County Supervisors. “This is a great opportunity, in that it provides not only a new tourism recreation destination for all our residents, but across the Greater Washington metropolitan area, as well as providing our region with educational and competitive sporting opportunities, while enhancing the wide-array of recreational pursuits already offered throughout Prince William County.”

The Board of County Supervisors approved an agreement between USTA Mid-Atlantic and the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) of Prince William County and agreed to assign a $100,000 Economic Development Opportunity Fund (EDOF) grant to the USTA MAS, as an incentive for the project.

“The Brentsville District is excited to welcome the USTA Mid-Atlantic to Prince William County,” said Jeanine Lawson, Brentsville District Supervisor, Prince William County Board of County Supervisors. “The addition of headquarters for the Mid-Atlantic tennis complex to Innovation Park is sure to spark the interest of the local community and visitors as Innovation Park grows and becomes more diverse.”

The USTA Mid-Atlantic adds to the growing business, education and amenities at Innovation Park – George Mason University, the Hylton Performing Arts Center, Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center and Farm Brew Live – that make it a vibrant business, sports and entertainment destination.

Over 300,000 visitors are anticipated to visit the new facility per year. USTA Mid-Atlantic expects to host USTA programs, tournaments, recreational and public tennis play and special events at the tennis complex. There will be additional activities in conjunction with the Freedom Aquatics & Fitness Center; George Mason University’s School of Recreation, Health & Tourism; the College of Health & Human Services; the Prince William County Parks & Recreation Department; and Prince William County Schools.

About USTA Mid-Atlantic

The USTA Mid-Atlantic Section, one of 17 sections of the United States Tennis Association, is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization committed to promote and develop the growth of tennis. The organization offers quality recreational and competitive programs for people of all ages and abilities. Mid-Atlantic has been part of the official governing body for tennis in America since 1923 and serves more than 33,000 members in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and eastern and southern West Virginia. Tennis players of all ages and skill levels are involved in leagues, tournaments and programs sanctioned by the section. Follow USTA Mid-Atlantic on Facebook (@ustamas), Twitter (@USTAMidAtlantic) and Instagram (@ustamas) for all the latest tennis information in the Mid-Atlantic.

