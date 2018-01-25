Jacobson Realty & Home Staging Co.: ‘Staging Your Home to Sell’

By the staff of All Things Writing

Prince William County saw a strong demand in the residential real estate market in 2017. Year-to-date volume (the sum of all sales) for January through November 2017 rose 8.8 percent compared to the previous year’s data.

Current signs point to 2018 being an equally strong year for real estate in Prince William County. For residents looking to sell their homes, staging makes it easier for the buyer to visualize the property as a future home and provides sellers top dollar returns.

Just ask Belinda Jacobson-Loehle, broker and owner of Jacobson Realty and Home Staging Company of Gainesville. She has been helping homeowners in the Northern Virginia area stage and sell their homes for over fifteen years.

“Studies have shown that staging a home can increase the dollar value offered between one and five percent compared to other similar homes on the market that are not staged. Staging the home allows buyers to visualize living in the space,” said Jacobson-Loehle.

Helping buyers fall in love with your home takes more than vacuuming and fluffing pillows. Staging is all about decluttering, repairing, updating and depersonalizing.

“As far as decluttering goes, remove small items from view. They can overwhelm the space. Pack away and store any clothes or items that are not in season. You’ll also want to make sure the traffic flow in your home is open by removing any obstacles (ex: oversized coffee tables),” said Jacobson-Loehle.

“When it comes to repairing your home, make sure general maintenance has been completed. Fix the leaky faucet or running toilet, re-caulk the tub or shower and de-grime all surfaces. You may want to consider having your home professionally cleaned. Clean sells!”, said Jacobson-Loehle.

Rearranging your furniture to create symmetry can often work to update a space to make it more inviting.

“Group like colors together within a room. You can mix styles as long as the color and scale of the items are balanced,” said Jacobson-Loehle. “Bring in a little of the outdoors with fresh, healthy plants or greenery to freshen up the space. I contend that greenery is always a go-to comfort for every room – just don’t create a jungle,” said Jacobson-Loehle.

Depersonalizing your home allows buyers to picture themselves and their belongings in the home.

“Your taste and style are important to you; however, you want to visualize your home with ‘buyer’s eyes’. Remove any personal photos, certificates or awards. Pack away your prized collections or sports memorabilia. The goal is to keep potential buyers from being distracted,” said Jacobson-Loehle.

Staging is a free service offered by Jacobson Realty and Home Staging Company to their clients. Interior staging includes items such as color and lighting coordination, identification of focal points and traffic flow, clutter reduction and organization, furniture rearrangement or removal, and prop additions. Exterior staging elements include paint color selection, landscape improvement recommendations, garage and storage organization, suggestions for driveway and sidewalk repair, and any cosmetic upgrades needed.

Jacobson Realty and Home Staging Company is ready to help you with your home staging, selling or purchasing needs. Visit their website at jacobsonrealty1.com or call 703-753-0125 for more information.

