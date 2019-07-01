Jenna Justen: Master Physical Therapist, Army Reservist, Mother

A spotlight on leadership and healthcare in Fauquier

Mrs. Jenna Justen earned both a Bachelor of Science in Health Science in 2005 and a Master in Physical Therapy in 2007 from Cleveland State University and is a Board Certified and Licensed Physical Therapist. She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and Virginia Physical Therapy Association.

She is a Certified APTA clinical instructor and has served as a college instructor for ECPI University’s Physical Therapist Assistant program. Jenna serves as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves as a Physical Therapist in a medical detachment unit. She specializes in general orthopaedics at Blue Ridge Physical Therapy in Warrenton.

Q: How did you know you wanted to be a PT?

Jenna: I didn’t know I wanted to be a physical therapist when I first started college. I had never even heard of it before. I started college as an education major (English and Spanish) but had always been interested in the human body since my first advanced placement class in high school. I had to take a career exploration class my freshman year of college and in my research, I discovered physical therapy. I went to shadow a physical therapist in an outpatient clinic one day and I was hooked! It combined my love of teaching with my deep interest in the human body. What could be better? That was in 1993, I went to Physical Therapy Assistant school in 1997, and I have loved physical therapy ever since.

Q: What do you love about working as a physical therapist?

Jenna: What I enjoy most of all about working at Blue Ridge is being able to help so many members of our community. We treat a wide variety of orthopedic conditions and age ranges, and that gives me an opportunity to get to know so many different people. I also like having next-door access to the doctors. It makes communication easier and I feel it aides in the continuity of care for the patient.

Q: What is your advice for folks dealing with limited mobility, joint pain or weakness?

Jenna: Movement is the key, most importantly, movement performed correctly. Don’t wait! Go to physical therapy. A physical therapist can help you achieve the goals you have for yourself. Keep moving!

Q: What kinds of rehabilitation do you enjoy managing the most?

Jenna: I enjoy applying rehabilitation techniques to just about any kind of orthopedic condition and body part. I have chosen not to specialize in one particular area so that I can keep my skills fresh with all types of treatment techniques. Outpatient physical therapy is definitely my favorite.

Q: As a military family, have you moved around a lot and experienced many different physical therapy environments?

Jenna: Between employment with the U.S. Army and the government, we have moved a lot. Blue Ridge Physical Therapy is the first place I have ever worked for five consecutive years. I have worked in just about every physical therapy setting there is. The facilities and team at Blue Ridge is one of the more advanced and comprehensive I have seen.

Q: As an active mother, physical therapist, and U.S. Army reservist how do you practice self-care?

Jenna: I try to maintain a healthy lifestyle as much as I can. I keep fast food and unhealthy snacks to a minimum and exercise every chance I get, which can be a challenge at times. I involve my children in my exercise routine with activities such as hiking or have them ride their bikes next to me while I go for a run. As a mother, a physical therapist, and an Army officer, I believe strongly in leading by example. I’m not going to ask my children, patients or soldiers to live a healthy lifestyle if I don’t do it for myself.

