Kick Off the Holiday Season with Virginia Gateway Fireworks Show

Join the folks at Petersons Companies’ Virginia Gateway Shopping Center in Gainesville, Nov. 16, to kick off the holiday season with fun for the entire family.

Festivities will center around the plaza on the Promenade from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Come early for kid-friendly holiday events. The celebration will conclude with a dazzling firework show to light up the night sky!

Entrance to this event is free and open to the public. A nonprofit will be collecting new holiday gifts for donations.

Annual holiday activities at the Promenade at Virginia Gateway include a firework show, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause, old fashioned horse and carriage rides, good food, hot cocoa, entertainment, giveaways and more!

Please note the following times so not to miss any of the activities:

Fireworks begin at 7 p.m. They will be most viewable from the Plaza at Promenade.

Santa & Mrs. Claus early will be leaving promptly for the North Pole at 7:30 p.m.

Horse and carriage rides are only from 3 to 5 p.m. as not to frighten the horses. There is a $3 cash donation per rider; 100% of the proceeds will benefit the local non-profit organization Women Giving Back.

The balloon twister will leave promptly at 7:30 p.m. as well.

Petersons asks that anyone who can please donate a new, unwrapped toy/gift for children or teens via the nonprofit organization Women Giving Back. Volunteers will be onsite to collect these items, which will then be distributed as holiday presents.

Women Giving Back serves its mission to support local women and children in crisis, and build their confidence and self-esteem, by providing great quality clothing, shoes and accessories at no cost.

Please expect some road closures throughout the property as the shopping center prepare for the fireworks show that evening.

Make it an evening of it with so many great restaurants and shops!

Parking fills up quickly so plan ahead.

The Promenade at Virginia Gateway is located at 7524 Iron Bar Lane, Gainesville, Virginia. It is easily accessible from I-66, Route 29, Linton Hall and Wellington roads.