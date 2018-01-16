Local Wellness Coach Says: ‘You Have All You Need for Wellness’

By the Staff of All Things Writing

It may sound counterintuitive that people already possess all they require for wellness. This may be particularly difficult for some to hear while they are struggling with stress, health concerns or lack of sleep, but according to wellness coach Karen David, “All you need is already inside of you.”

“You have all you need for wellness,” David said. “Give yourself permission to take the time and discover it.”

A nurse for more than 25 years, Karen David is a Certified Wellness Coach, Lifestyle and Weight Management Specialist and board certified Focused Awareness Meditation Specialist. She brings her passion for well living and calm presence to empower others in health and wellness. Karen is CEO of Live Life Well, LLC.

Live Life Well, which is located in Warrenton, offers wellness services that include wellness coaching in individual or group sessions, mini retreats, wellness programs for small businesses, and meditation classes.

While there are some illnesses and ailments that definitely require treatment from a doctor or other professional, there is much that a wellness coach can do to help a person achieve a state of peace in his or her daily life.

According to David, being kind to oneself is most important because it raises self-awareness. People need to be truthful with themselves, respect their ideas and their feelings.

“Unravel the whole of self in body, mind, spirit and emotion,” said David, noting each part is equally important.

The process also involves forgiveness and acceptance. She teaches her wellness clients that they can let go of that which no longer serves the purpose of supporting their wellness journey.

“Wellness is more than just a balance in health within the physical body,” she said. “It is harmony in the whole of you – in body, mind, spirit and emotions.”

David explained that wellness also includes being in community with all life. Wellness is about harmony in connections, and everyone has what they need for wellness, because everyone is whole.

“In daily life, the routines, distractions and disturbances begin to make walls within you, and the whole self begins to be cut off from each part,” said David. “You begin to see only one part, and that becomes the focus.”

Much like the law of attraction states, with wellness, she said, you get what you focus on. If your attention is mostly on the broken and troubled areas of your life, it’s easy to feel like everything is unraveling. When you shift the focus to the positive in all areas of life, things begin to come together.

This shift in perspective is heightened through the practice of mindfulness.

“It is to be in the presence of now that will bring these walls down and allow harmony to be in place,” said David.

So how does one achieve this present and mindful state? By paying attention and engaging the senses.

“Pay attention to the breath, all of the senses and to the creative aspects of your life. Pay attention to the stillness that is all energy. Just breathe your senses into every activity, and be aware of what the body is doing through each sense: touch, sight, sound, smell and taste,” she said.

Meditation is an effective tool to heighten awareness and decrease stress. David said you can tap into your emotions through regular mindfulness and meditation practices.

But, she warned, one key mistake to be aware of as you progress is believing rest is only appropriate when you’ve reached your goal. In actuality, rest is essential throughout the journey and a key part of self-discovery and self-care. Pair rest with creating, play and exploration of new areas of life to find whole heart wellness — that wholeness and wellness that exist within you now.

According to David, all these tools will help you on your wellness journey. “It’s all part of going into the self to find the bliss, or going into the hive to discover the self. The true self.”

This article is for informational purposes only. Practices, services or products described are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Please speak with a doctor before beginning any new health regimen. For more information on Live Life Well, LLC, visit the website, or call (540) 219-1797.

