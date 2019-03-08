LifeTime Health Club Resort Opens in Gainesville

LifeTime Gainesville held a grand opening, Thursday, March 7, where founding members got a sneak peek at everything the resort-style fitness and spa club had to offer.

Many may be surprised by the number of amenities at LifeTime, but founding who attended the grand opening event said that is why they joined.

This is the 143rd location for LifeTime and one of the most luxurious to date. LifeTime operates in 39 markets, 28 state and the location employs over 200 people.

Local Scout Recognized

While many in the Gainesville area were excited about the prospect of the new gym, LifeTime recognized Gainesville Middle School student Zachary Robinson, 13. Zach had posted on Bristow Beat saying how excited he was about the gym being build next to his school.

He said physical fitness keeps him “energized” and gives him a “boost.” He said the fitness center would be a great place to go to feel good and stay healthy.

Zach, a member of Boy Scout Troop 1360, choose to write about LifeTime as part of scouting in which they had to write to local media.

Thursday, Zach said it was exciting to be invited to the opening.

Just don’t call it a gym!

While many assume LifeTime is a large gym, it is so much more. It is a resort-style club, fitness center, kids center, pool club, spa, salon, café and work area, all in one.

The center looks like a high-end retreat hotel and offers many of the amenities people want for health and wellness, entertainment and educational – all under one roof.

The idea behind LifeTime clubs, formerly called “LifeTime Fitness” was the emphasis on family in a lux, inviting environment that made people want to come to work out.

MassageRoom NailSpa Cubbies WorkLoungeArea KidsGym LearningLab KidZone LoungeChairs OutDoorPool IndoorPool CardioFloor

A place for kids

A baby-sitting area evolved into Kids Academy where children can participate in learning activities and classes such as swim, gymnastics and art.

“It helps moms and dads who want to workout,” said Jason Thunstrom, VP of Corporate Communications.

At the grand opening, many families made a B-line to check out the Kids Academy.

“It think it’s very exciting,” said Kayleigh Gilman of Haymarket. She said her family had been waiting for the opening, and it lived up to the portfolios they were shown.

It also has swimming!

Those driving past on Limestone Drive would have seen the clubs two water slides leading into the outdoor pool. It is a kid-friend wade-in pool with a splash fountain.

The patio is 123,000 square feet – 50,000 square feet more than neighboring LifeTime centers, offering plenty of lounge seating.

The indoor pool also has a wading area and splash fountain, 10 swim lanes, and offers swim classes.

The facility also offers spa and salon treatments, and one does not have to be a member to purchase a service.

You can enjoy the café

Their café is possible the largest in the area. Plus, only serves healthy food. “If it’s here, it’s healthy,” said Thunstrom.

Nutrition is important to the company and LifeTime has also brought nutritional education into 544 schools around the country, transforming school lunch programs.

LifeTime also has a lux work area for its members and members are invited to sit, work or hold meetings.

All these amenities are even before one even visits the fitness center.

Head upstairs for fitness

LifeTime averages 120 fitness classes per week taught by experienced instructors. They have separate studios for yoga, barre and dance, cycle, and aerobics. They offer rows and rows of treadmills and elliptical machines.

They have a sports trainer and a chiropractor to help with injuries.

They have a basketball court gymnasium where they field competitive teams.

And locker rooms are fully stocked with toiletries and have towel service.

Thunstrom believes that LifeTime Gainesville is a great value for all of the amenities they offer and it is easy than traveling all over town. He expects the center to be a great success.

The health club is located at 7801 Limestone Drive, Gainesville, Virginia.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.