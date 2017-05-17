Manassas Mall Hires General Manager with Vast Experience

Pyramid Management Group and the Manassas Mall management team has hired Kevin Neal as the new General Manager at a time when the mall is undergoing some exciting changes, adding new retail, restaurants and entertainment centers.

Kevin Neal began his new position at the New Manassas Mall in April. Before that, he had worked multiple markets along the northeastern seaboard, including Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

According to a representative for Manassas Mall, Neal brings with him an extensive knowledge of the shopping center and retail industries, having spent 25 years of his career in management, retail and real estate.

Neal is returning to Pyramid after holding the position of General Manager of the Champlain Centre in Plattsburg, New York and the Berkshire Mall in Lanesboro, Massachusetts. He also served as the Assistant General Manager of the Walden Galleria located in Buffalo, New York.

Prior to his return, Neal held various roles within major retail companies as District Manager for TJX. In that position, he oversaw 13 stores in Connecticut, New York and Vermont, including Gap/Old Navy, Kohl’s and Macy’s Department Stores. He most recently held the positions of Vice President Multi-Store Manager for Macy’s Department Stores from 2007-2015 and was a General Manager for Lord & Taylor during the past year.

Outside of the office, Neal enjoys spending time with his wife, Laura, and visiting his two daughters both of whom attend college in Virginia, one at Mary Washington in Fredericksburg and the other William and Mary in Williamsburg. Northern Virginia is a good fit for Neal who has family members who have resided in the area for decades.

Neal has been involved with his various communities in New England. His community experience includes belonging to various chambers of commerce and participating in basketball tournaments. He was once a guest speaker at the University of Massachusetts, and was named Macy’s Department Stores’ Father of the Year in 2005.

Joe Castaldo, Pyramid’s Director of Shopping Center Management said Neal is a welcome addition to the Pyramid organization.

“I am excited that Kevin Neal has rejoined the Pyramid Management Group team as the new General Manager of Manassas Mall. Kevin’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge already makes him a key addition to our company. Given his previous success at Pyramid, and his most recent successes in the industry, we’re fortunate to have someone of his caliber fill this role.”

