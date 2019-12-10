Manassas Mall for Sale, Looking for Buyer

The Manassas Mall at 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas, Virginia is for sale.

The mall was built in 1972 and renovated in 2016. It is 930,662 square feet.

Manassas Mall is owned by Pyramid Management Group and is being sold through the commercial brokerage firm JLL.

New entertainment features added in 2016 include Uptown Alley (bowling, restaurant and arcade); Autobahn Indoor Speedway (car racing experience) and Billy Beez (indoor children’s play-place.)

Older anchor stores include Macy*s, Walmart and Sears (closing across the country.) They are not part of the sale according to Washington Business Journal. At Home, is another anchor store that is part of sale.

The mall has a number of new restaurants, mid-sized stores, such as H&M, smaller popular retail shops and a food court.

JLL, the seller, describes the mall as “well-located, completely redesigned retail, dining and entertainment destination.”

The mall is located within the 15-mile radius of the Gainesville area, described as “a well-heeled, densely populated trade area with approximately 1 million residents and an average household income exceeding $149,500.”

JLL said the Manassas Mall also has “impressive sales volumes,” and is 93 percent occupied.

Malls have been struggling as people have shopped more and more online. The Manassas Mall also competes with outdoor retail “malls” such as The Promenade and Virginia Gateway in Gainesville (Peterson Companies) within a new suburban high-income growth area or the county.

But new entertainment stores at Manassas Mall are largely unique to the area.

The other large mall in Prince William County is Potomac Mills, located in Woodbridge on the eastern side of the county. Potomac Mills has restaurants and a movie-theatre, but it is also a factory-outlet store and its anchor stores are different.

There are other many malls within the D.C. suburbs outside Prince William County.

