Mission BBQ Gainesville to Donate 1,000 Meals before Opening

Mission BBQ of Gainesville plans to donate 1,000 meals to local first responders, military members and veterans before opening at Promenade at Virginia Gateway across from B.J.’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in December.

Mission BBQ has already treated firefighters and first responders at the Prince William Nokesville Fire Stations to meals and will be delivering free catering the Prince William Police Training Academy this week.

Mission BBQ is known for its authentic southern BBQ. The cooking is slow – that’s the hard part, and it happens before the guests arrive.

The service is quick as the restaurants utilize a “fast-casual” model by which guests order food directly. Guests can dine in or take their order to go. Mission BBQ also caters all kinds of parties and events, and all food is made fresh at the restaurant.

UnderArmor V.P. Bill Kraus and Outback V.P. Steve Newton founded Mission BBQ. They opened their first restaurant in Glen Burnie, Maryland, September 11 of 2011, as a tribute to military and first responders.

Today, Mission BBQ undergoing a period of rapid growth with 54 restaurants open to date. Through it all, it has remained true to its Patriotic mission.

“Our mission is to serve and give back. Anyone who comes in in uniform, we shake their hands. Thank them for their service,” said Gainesville location General Manager Paul Niemeier.

Every day at noon, everything stops at Mission BBQ restaurants as they play the National Anthem.

“It’s the best two minutes of the day,” said Michael Mountain, who is slated to be general manager of a Mission BBQ location in Fauquier County.

The Gainesville store will be the 58th to open across the country and the second in Prince William County, as one opened in Woodbridge just a week ago.

Mission BBQ has already begun serving the community, reaching out to Prince William Police and the Haymarket Police Department. They are on track to donate those 1,000 meals before the expected opening in late Autumn.

The restaurant chain is also committed to charitable giving, especially to veterans’ charities. Last year the restaurant chain raised $1.2 million for all its charities combined.

This week, they are accepting applications for almost all position at the restaurant. They are operating their employment center out of a storefront at 7320 Atlas Walk Way, across from Five Guys, from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. through Saturday.

Niemeier believes it is a good time to join the team, saying the company is building so fast employees that employees will soon be able to choose between multiple locations throughout the D.C. Metro area, or in several states across the country.

Readers can find more information about Mission BBQ on their website, mission-bbq.com.

