Mix Colors Art Studio Celebrates Grand Opening

Mix Colors Art Studio in Bristow Commons held its grand opening last weekend providing visitors the opportunity to visit the studio and try out some of its arts and crafts on the house.

Independently owned and operated, Mix Colors Art Studio offers a variety of classes that allows adults and children to try several art mediums through attending walk-in sessions, art nights or weekly classes.

Opening the family-friendly educational art studio has been a dream of local artist Julia Turner for some time. An artist of 25 years, Turner has made her career as an art teacher at Northern Virginia Community College for the last 17 years.

Wanting to share her passion for art, for arts sake, she decided to offer a different kind of art education – one available to anyone even if just for one afternoon or evening.

“I wanted people to experience art for the sheer pleasure of it,” Turner said. “In general, I decided I needed a new challenge.”

The art studio does not specialize in just one medium. Mix Colors provides classes in painting, drawing, clay working and pottery, beading, jewelry design and string art.

“I don’t follow any prescription,” said Turner, explaining she wants to provide classes the community is interested in taking.

While paint nights have become popular, at Mix Colors, students choose their own subject matter. For instance, she will be holding a paint your pet night, in which attendees send photos of their pets in advance, then paint them.

Even when she teaches art basics, such as a landscape, she allows her students to choose their own landscapes, so everyone has a very individualized experience. In clay working, Mix Colors works with various types of clay to for different projects such as pottery or jewelry making.

During the month of April, Mix Colors offers several “Wine & Create” nights to introduce the studio. She has nights plan in a variety of mediums, including clay, jewelry and painting. She also offers morning coffee sessions and “Parent and Me” classes for young children during the day.

She encourages people to plan the sessions to help them relax and find relief from the stresses of jobs and families.

“Art helps relieve stress,” she said. “It’s very Zen.”

Turner said she leaves work happy , and hopes to pass that feeling on to her patrons.

Building upon her education background, in May, Mix Colors will teach art classes to homeschooled children at the studio. Over the summer, she plans to hold week long two-hour sessions for elementary age children.

For adults, she expects wine nights will be popular, but also encourages art lovers to sign up for a weekly class in which they can learn and improve one art form.

Turner believes Mix Color is very versatile and can meet the needs of various people interested in art. She has also kept classes and studio visits affordable.

Turner is very excited to be starting on this new venture. She loves the location as well, saying Bristow has so many families. She also believes her studio fits in nicely within Bristow Commons shopping center that also features a music school and Montessori preschool and primary school.

Mix Colors Art Studio’s classes are listed online. Visit at mixcolorsartstudio.com.

TurnerByBoard JuliaColors MixColorsString familypaints PaintingTable Mix Colors Julia instructskids

© 2017, Stacy Shaw. All rights reserved.