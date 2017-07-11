Monthly Nokesville Flea Market Debuts Saturday

The organizer of the Nokesville Flea Market will launch a monthly indoor- and outdoor flea market this weekend.

The two-day event, held 8 a.m.-2 p.m. July 15-16, will offer dealers selling antiques, collectibles, repurposed items and furniture, and yard sale items.

Mark Tiahrt, the owner of construction firm On the Mark Management, who’s hobby is repurposing, saw the opportunity to bring a flea market to Prince William County.

“I always have stuff to sell and it seemed easier to start a good flea market than find one,” he said.

Tiahrt has pre-sold 15-20 11′ x 11′ indoor and outdoor spaces for this weekend and expects more vendors to sign up.

“We have some amazing people setting up to sell, and we have plenty of space available,” he said. “The response has been incredible and we expect a great turnout!”

He intends on continuing the flea market the third weekend of every month.

The Nokesville Flea Market will be located 12625 Fitzwater Drive, at Nokesville Montessori School, and admission is free for the public, rain or shine.

