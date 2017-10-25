Movement Fitness Charity Pumpkin Workout Will Benefit Carried to Full Term

Movement Fitness in Gainesville will host its 4th Annual Charity Pumpkin Halloween Workout, Saturday, Oct. 28, at 10:30 a.m., to benefit Carried to Full Term maternity home in Haymarket.

For each participant, Movement Fitness will donate $10 to the local charity, which works with new mothers and babies.

Everyone is invited, including members, non-members, and children ages eight and up. Participants can expect a mild aerobic and strength training workout. The workout will be fun and a little less strenuous than the group fitness sessions Movement Fitness typically holds for its members.

Participants should bring a pumpkin and may dress in Halloween-themed outfits or costumes or any comfortable clothing.

While the Halloween event is always a good time, Movement Fitness Owner Marcus Brugger strongly believes in the mission of this year’s charity.

“The local charity I have selected this year is called Carried to Full Term. They help and provide safe housing for pregnant women in crisis. They also provide education, encouragement and mentorship to help these women create a stable life for their children and themselves,” said Brugger.

The cause is important to him since he was once a young father in a difficult situation.

“I can relate to the hardships these women and children go through day to day. The difficulties/pressures associated with figuring out life, the long hours of work, school, learning to become a parent, all well trying to make it,” he said.

To raise additional funds for the home, the Charity Pumpkin Halloween Workout will have vendors and raffle items and participants will also have the ability to make direct donations.

Movement Fitness is are still accepting vendor items and raffle prizes.

“You can just show up, donate a raffle basket, volunteer, or help us get donations,” Brugger said.

Movement Fitness offers small group and individual workout sessions for total body transformations. They provide a supportive environment and nutritional assistance to help people reach their fitness, health and body goals.

Those intending to attend the 4th Annual Charity Pumpkin Halloween Workout should RSVP here.

Movement Fitness is located at 7669 Limestone Drive, Suite 108 in Gainesville. Movement Fitness has recently opened a second location at 3895 Pickett Road in Fairfax.

Readers who would like more information can visit Movement Fitness’ website at movementfitnessgainesville.com or call 703-371-5453.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.