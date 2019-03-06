Movement Fitness Owner, Marcus Brugger Publishes ‘Look & Feel Great Over 40!’

Gainesville, VA: Marcus Brugger, Weight Loss Expert and CEO Movement Fitness in Gainesville and Fairfax, Virginia, has announced the launch of an inspiration fitness book, Look & Feel Great Over 40! This simple and clearly written book gives 40 motivational messages to busy 40+ people, seeking positive change.

This is Brugger’s first published book, and it is available on Amazon.

“The reason I wrote this book is to have a resource for people in their 40’s who need and want motivation to transform themselves once and for all. Over my last 14 years as a fitness professional, I’ve seen way too many people 40 or older give up on themselves before the real, life-changing results start to take hold. Now, my team and I are on a mission to inspire people to transform their bodies to look and feel great.”

Oftentimes people over 40 start to lose motivation and become confused as to how to start a healthy new routine. They may even question if it is possible, said Brugger.

“This book shows people the right mental strategies to lose weight and feel great,” he said. “Motivation in weight loss is much more than just a number on a scale; it how you look and feel. Get on the right track with this tried and true resource.”

Inside this book, readers will discover how to:

Develop the Proper Mindset for Success

Set and Achieve Strong Goals

Stay motivated and Consistent

Avoid Self-Sabotage

Overcome Procrastination

Balance Success & Failure

Develop an Effective Mental Strength

And Much More

Brugger invites residents to join him for his Book Signing Party on Saturday, April 6 2019 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m at Movement Fitness located at 7669 Lime Stone Drive in Gainesville. There, attendees can meet him in person and get a signed copy of Look & Feel Great Over 40!

https://www.facebook.com/events/249717489283159/

Marcus Brugger’s personal training studio Movement Fitness Studios exists to inspire people who are over 40 to transform their bodies and lives through fun and progressive fitness and wellness programs, simple nutritional strategies, and a positive mindset.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.